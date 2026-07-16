THE Antrim Road has reopened after a four vehicle collision on Thursday afternoon.

Earlier motorists had been advised that the stretch of road had been closed between Donegall Park Gardens and Waterloo Gardens.

Police had urged motorists to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for your journey.

It came hours after a serious road traffic crash in York Street on Thursday morning.

Road closures on the Limestone Road, North Queen Street, Mountcollyer Avenue and York Street have now come to an end, but traffic is still heavy in the area.

DUP MLA Phillip Brett has asked for anyone who witnessed the incident, or has footage of it, to contact the police.