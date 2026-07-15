A MAN was taken to hospital after a scrambler and a car collided in North Belfast on Tuesday.

The collision between a scrambler and a red Volkswagen Polo car on the Antrim Road happened shortly before 3.35pm on Tuesday.

A 21 year-old man, who was riding the scrambler, was taken to hospital for his injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

The scrambler was recovered by police following the incident.

Chief Inspector Mullan said: “The man was also cautioned for various motoring offences following the incident.

“Under current legislation, e-scooters are deemed to be a motor vehicle, meaning the rider must have a driving licence and the vehicle must be taxed, insured and fitted with lights and a number plate.

“This means e-scooters on roads and in public spaces are being ridden illegally and, so, a large number of individuals are committing offences in that the vehicle they are riding is not legally allowed to be in a public space.

“We continue to listen and engage with the local community in relation to the use of e-scramblers, and would ask anyone to report inappropriate use so that we can seize machines safely. Police continue to highlight the hazards associated with riding scramblers on the road and will robustly deal with any offending.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened, or who has information which could assist – including dash-cam, CCTV or other footage – to contact police using our witness appeal form at https://reporting.psni.police.uk/appeals, quoting reference 1190 14/07/26.

"Alternatively, you can call us on the 101 number or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."