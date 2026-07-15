A MURAL has been unveiled in memory of a Newtownabbey boy who passed away from a rare illness.

Caoimhín Adams (8) from Bawnmore passed away in July 2023. Caoimhín suffered from encephalopathy, a disease affecting the functioning of the brain. He also suffered from complex epilepsy, cerebral palsy, chronic lung disease and autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

He was then diagnosed with a condition known as ROHHAD (rapid-onset obesity with hypothalamic dysregulation, hypoventilation, and autonomic dysregulation), an illness with no cure or options for treatment that means his body was slowly shutting down. Caoimhín was the only person in Ireland to have this diagnosis.

Ever since, mum Caitriona has been campaigning to raise awareness of ROHHAD.

On his third anniversary, a mural was unveiled at Bawnmore Drive.

The mural, created by artist Visual Waste, shows Caoimhin in his favourite Buzz Lightyear costume, with the catchphrase "To infinity and beyond."

Fr Aidan Troy, Holy Cross parish priest, described Caoimhín as an "inspiration" and blessed the mural with holy water.

Belfast City Hall and the Antrim and Newtownabbey Civic Centre were also illuminated in orange in Caoimhin's memory.

Mum, Caitriona said: "Our aim is to help people recognise the signs and symptoms of ROHHAD, promote earlier diagnosis, and support families affected by this extremely rare disorder.

"Thank you to everyone who continues to support our family and help keep Caoimhín's memory alive. Your kindness, love and dedication mean so much to us."

North Belfast MP John Finucane, who attended the mural launch, said: "The community came together for the unveiling of a beautiful mural in Bawnmore, created in memory of young Caoimhín Adams on the third anniversary of his passing.

"Diagnosed with the rare condition ROHHAD at just eight-years-old, Caoimhín was the first person on the island of Ireland to receive the diagnosis.

"In the years since, his mum Catriona and the Adams family have worked tirelessly to raise awareness of ROHHAD, turning unimaginable heartbreak into a campaign that is shining a light on this little-known condition.

"Caoimhín’s legacy lives on through their incredible strength, love and determination. They are an inspiration."