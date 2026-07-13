TG4 All-Ireland Junior Football Championship

Semi-Final

Antrim 3-14 Sligo 2-13

At Breffni Park

ANTRIM Ladies set up an All-Ireland final meeting with Carlow after a gruelling clash with Sligo which saw the Saffrons secure themselves a four-point margin of victory in Breffni Park.

Despite hoisting a ten-point lead over their opponents mid-way through the opening half, Chris Scullion's side were left to endure a tough end to proceedings which saw Sligo reduce the score to just the minimum as the final moments played out.

Maria O’Neill’s hat-trick goal eased tensions and put the tie back into control of the Saffrons as they saw the game out.

The first half saw Antrim respond to six consecutive points from the Yeats County who looked determined to cause an upset against the Ulster champions but scores from Maria O'Neill and Órlaith Prenter shocked Antrim into life.

Alyssa Davidson and Órlaith Prenter had struck the first two points of the game before O’Neill got her first of three majors on the afternoon.

After a terrific driving run from Duana Coleman, she managed to lay-off the ball to captain Bronagh Devlin who fizzed a long ball into the danger area where Maria O'Neill punched the ball over the Sligo shot stopper. On-lookers held their breath as the underside of the bar was kissed and a green flag was raised.

The heat certainly played its part and made life difficult for the ladies to find their rhythm of recent weeks but nothing could stop this small panel of Antrim girls from prevailing.

A second-major was almost found when Áine Turbridy looked to have a shot on goal but for the brilliance of keeper McGuire who prevented the ball from rattling the net.

The Saffrons did find their second goal on the 17th minute of play when their lead was stretched to ten points after Tubridy's delicious pass found O'Neill inside the 13-yard line.

The lethal Moneyglass forward dispatched her strike into the bottom corner of the Sligo net.

Speaking with Antrim LGFA manager Chris Scullion at full-time, he mentioned how Maria was sensational on the day but does not shy away from crediting her team-mates when her game is on top form.

"Maria has been absolutely outstanding, she had a great game yesterday and she had a superb game yesterday which obviously we are delighted to see, and in all honesty I think she thrives on the big occasion." claimed Chris Scullion.

"She is so reliable and always produces when we need her most, that said the character of Maria is one that always will be straight with you and tell you that her performance has come from the work from the rest of the team.

"Looking back on the game, the pass from Theresa (Mellon) for the second game, and her first goal came from bravery she goes in to win a ball with the chance the keeper might clatter her, but she wins the flick on and we get a goal.

"It is very much a team effort, we showed great resilience, strength and mentality to persevere when we were under pressure, we got the job done and we as coaches are unbelievably proud."

Theresa Mellon, O’Neill and Prenter added further scores between the posts in the opening period but Sligo did show some fight with Leah Duffy, Sinead Regan and Rachel McGoldrick all splitting the posts for Sligo.

Duffy led the Sligo comeback with 0-3, Anna McDonnell and Regan both going close for goals, while Anna McDaniels’s second point had left four between the sides.

Maria O’Neill and Theresa Mellon both responded with key scores from Antrim to settle the nerves before the break.

McDaniels pointed before McGoldrick teed up Denise McGrath for a Sligo goal from a quick free kick which left the Saffrons stunned.

Pressure was eased for Antrim when Áine Tubridy, O’Neill and Lara Dahunsi all replied with a point apiece at the other end of the pitch.

But the Connacht county came back roaring once again. McGrath landed a second goal and Bláithín Lavin hit a terrific short-footed score to leave it a one-point game. An interesting final ten minutes ensued.

However, Antrim were not to be beaten. When Theresa Mellon drove down the left and carved open the Sligo defence, her inch-perfect pass was turned to the net by O’Neill to complete her hat trick.

Mellon turned from provider to scorer when she found the white flag and that was accompanied by Maeve Blaney and Maeve Mulholland.

Late points from Normady and Haran came too late to change the outcome for the Connacht side.

The full-time whistle sounded to cue jubilation came from the Saffron bench.

The Croke Park clash will see Antrim contest for their fourth Junior crown in six years with Chris Scullion desperate for his side to rectify last season's defeat to Louth when they face Carlow in three weeks time after they overcame Derry in the other semi-final.

Antrim XV: A Devlin; E Kearns, M Blaney, M Mulholand; L Agnew, D Coleman, C McKenna; L Dahunsi, A Tubridy; T Mellon, B Devlin, A Davidson; E Louise MCAreavey

Antrim Scorers: M O’Neill 3-5 (1tpf, 0-2f); O Prenter 0-4 (0-1f); T Mellon 0-2; L Dahunsi 0-1, A Tubridy 0-1 A Davidson 0-1

Sligo XV: E McGuire; H Gilligan, C Dunne, A Durcan; C King, C Walsh, T Beheny; S Regan, S Cunney; A McDaniel, D McGrath, S Feeney; L Duffy, R McGoldrick, B Lavin

Sligo Scorers: D McGrath 2-0; A McDaniel 0-4; L Duffy 0-3; S Regan 0-2; R McGoldrick 0-1, B Lavin 0-1, A Haran 0-1, L Normanly 0-1 (1f)