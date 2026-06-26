We hope you enjoy our cookery column with chef Paul Watters who each week will take the fear out of cooking with his easy to follow recipes...
Serves 2
For the chicken
2 large chicken breasts, diced
1 red pepper, sliced
4 green asparagus spears
4 purple asparagus spears
1 small onion, sliced
2 garlic cloves, chopped
1 tbsp wholegrain mustard
1 tsp Dijon mustard
1 tsp cracked black pepper
1 tsp sea salt
1 tsp smoked paprika
1 tsp curry powder, plus extra for sprinkling
200ml double cream
100ml chicken stock
1 tbsp olive oil
Small knob of butter
For the rice
200g boiled rice
Pinch of salt
To garnish
Fresh coriander or parsley
Lime wedges
Light sprinkle of curry powder
Cook the rice
Boil the rice in salted water until fluffy. Drain and keep warm.
Prepare the asparagus
Trim the asparagus and blanch in boiling water for 2 minutes.
Transfer straight into cold water to keep the colour vibrant.
Cook the chicken
Heat olive oil and butter in a pan over medium-high heat.
Add the chicken with:
salt
cracked black pepper
smoked paprika
Cook for 6–8 minutes until golden
Add the onions, garlic, and red peppers.
Cook for 3–4 minutes until soft
Stir in
wholegrain mustard
Dijon mustard
Pour in the chicken stock and reduce slightly.
Add the cream and simmer gently for 4–5 minutes until rich and silky.
Finish the dish
Add the asparagus
Taste and adjust seasoning with extra cracked black pepper if needed.
To Serve
Spoon the boiled rice into bowls or plates.
Top with the creamy mustard pepper chicken mixture.
Finish with:
a sprinkle of curry powder
Enjoy!