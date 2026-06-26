We hope you enjoy our cookery column with chef Paul Watters who each week will take the fear out of cooking with his easy to follow recipes...

Serves 2



For the chicken



2 large chicken breasts, diced

1 red pepper, sliced

4 green asparagus spears

4 purple asparagus spears

1 small onion, sliced

2 garlic cloves, chopped

1 tbsp wholegrain mustard

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp cracked black pepper

1 tsp sea salt

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp curry powder, plus extra for sprinkling

200ml double cream

100ml chicken stock

1 tbsp olive oil

Small knob of butter



For the rice



200g boiled rice

Pinch of salt

To garnish

Fresh coriander or parsley

Lime wedges

Light sprinkle of curry powder



Cook the rice

Boil the rice in salted water until fluffy. Drain and keep warm.



Prepare the asparagus



Trim the asparagus and blanch in boiling water for 2 minutes.

Transfer straight into cold water to keep the colour vibrant.



Cook the chicken



Heat olive oil and butter in a pan over medium-high heat.

Add the chicken with:

salt

cracked black pepper

smoked paprika



Cook for 6–8 minutes until golden



Add the onions, garlic, and red peppers.

Cook for 3–4 minutes until soft

Stir in

wholegrain mustard

Dijon mustard

Pour in the chicken stock and reduce slightly.

Add the cream and simmer gently for 4–5 minutes until rich and silky.



Finish the dish

Add the asparagus

Taste and adjust seasoning with extra cracked black pepper if needed.



To Serve



Spoon the boiled rice into bowls or plates.

Top with the creamy mustard pepper chicken mixture.

Finish with:

a sprinkle of curry powder



Enjoy!