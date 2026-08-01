We hope you enjoy our cookery column with chef Paul Watters who each week will take the fear out of cooking with his easy to follow recipes...

Serves Two



2 sirloin steaks (8–10 oz each)

2 tbsp olive oil

2 cloves garlic, crushed

2 sprigs fresh thyme

1 tbsp butter

Sea salt

Freshly cracked black pepper



Roasted Vegetable Salad

Eight asparagus spears

1 courgette, sliced

1 red onion, cut into wedges

1 red pepper, chopped

150g baby potatoes, halved

4 spring onion trimmed

2 sticks of celery chopped

2 tbsp olive oil

Salt and pepper



150g button or chestnut mushrooms

8 cherry tomatoes, halved

Handful mixed baby leaves



Fried Eggs

2 large eggs

1 tbsp butter



Garnish

Small bunch fresh chives, finely chopped(or picked)

Pinch smoked paprika

Pinch turmeric

Pinch sea salt



Salt and pepper



Roast the vegetables

Heat the oven to 200°C (180°C fan).

Toss the potatoes, onion, courgette, asparagus and pepper with olive oil, salt and pepper.

Roast for 25–30 minutes, turning halfway through until golden.



Cook the mushrooms

Sauté the mushrooms in a little butter over medium-high heat for 5–6 minutes until browned.

Season with salt and pepper.



Grill the steak

Bring the steaks to room temperature and season generously.

Grill or cook in a very hot griddle pan for 3–4 minutes per side for medium-rare 4-6 medium or 6-8 well done.



Enjoy!