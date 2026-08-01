We hope you enjoy our cookery column with chef Paul Watters who each week will take the fear out of cooking with his easy to follow recipes...
Serves Two
2 sirloin steaks (8–10 oz each)
2 tbsp olive oil
2 cloves garlic, crushed
2 sprigs fresh thyme
1 tbsp butter
Sea salt
Freshly cracked black pepper
Roasted Vegetable Salad
Eight asparagus spears
1 courgette, sliced
1 red onion, cut into wedges
1 red pepper, chopped
150g baby potatoes, halved
4 spring onion trimmed
2 sticks of celery chopped
2 tbsp olive oil
Salt and pepper
150g button or chestnut mushrooms
8 cherry tomatoes, halved
Handful mixed baby leaves
Fried Eggs
2 large eggs
1 tbsp butter
Garnish
Small bunch fresh chives, finely chopped(or picked)
Pinch smoked paprika
Pinch turmeric
Pinch sea salt
Salt and pepper
Roast the vegetables
Heat the oven to 200°C (180°C fan).
Toss the potatoes, onion, courgette, asparagus and pepper with olive oil, salt and pepper.
Roast for 25–30 minutes, turning halfway through until golden.
Cook the mushrooms
Sauté the mushrooms in a little butter over medium-high heat for 5–6 minutes until browned.
Season with salt and pepper.
Grill the steak
Bring the steaks to room temperature and season generously.
Grill or cook in a very hot griddle pan for 3–4 minutes per side for medium-rare 4-6 medium or 6-8 well done.
Enjoy!