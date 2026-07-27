We hope you enjoy our cookery column with chef Paul Watters who each week will take the fear out of cooking with his easy to follow recipes...
Serves 2
For the salad
200g smoked salmon, torn into bite-sized pieces
2 Romaine lettuce hearts, chopped
100g cherry tomatoes, halved
50g Parmesan cheese, shaved
75g garlic croutons
2 tbsp fresh chives, finely chopped
Freshly ground black pepper
For the Caesar
dressing
4 tbsp mayonnaise
1 tbsp Greek yogurt
1 tsp Dijon mustard
1 tsp Worcestershire sauce
1 small garlic clove, crushed
1 tbsp lemon juice
2 tbsp grated Parmesan
Salt and black pepper to taste
Method
Prepare the dressing
Whisk together the mayonnaise, yogurt, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, lemon juice, and grated Parmesan.
Season lightly with salt and plenty of black pepper.
Build the salad
Place the chopped Romaine lettuce into a large bowl.
Add the cherry tomatoes and half of the shaved Parmesan.
Toss gently with most of the Caesar dressing.
Add the smoked salmon
Arrange the dressed salad on serving plates.
Scatter the smoked salmon evenly over the top.
Finish
Sprinkle over the croutons.
Add the remaining shaved Parmesan.
Finish with the chopped chives and an extra twist of black pepper.
Pauls Tip
For extra flavour, add:
A few drops of lemon juice over the salmon.
Crispy bacon lardons for a traditional Caesar touch.
And serve with warm crusty bread.
Enjoy!