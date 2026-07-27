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Serves 2



For the salad



200g smoked salmon, torn into bite-sized pieces

2 Romaine lettuce hearts, chopped

100g cherry tomatoes, halved

50g Parmesan cheese, shaved

75g garlic croutons

2 tbsp fresh chives, finely chopped

Freshly ground black pepper



For the Caesar

dressing



4 tbsp mayonnaise

1 tbsp Greek yogurt

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1 small garlic clove, crushed

1 tbsp lemon juice

2 tbsp grated Parmesan

Salt and black pepper to taste



Method



Prepare the dressing

Whisk together the mayonnaise, yogurt, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, lemon juice, and grated Parmesan.

Season lightly with salt and plenty of black pepper.



Build the salad



Place the chopped Romaine lettuce into a large bowl.

Add the cherry tomatoes and half of the shaved Parmesan.

Toss gently with most of the Caesar dressing.

Add the smoked salmon

Arrange the dressed salad on serving plates.

Scatter the smoked salmon evenly over the top.



Finish



Sprinkle over the croutons.

Add the remaining shaved Parmesan.

Finish with the chopped chives and an extra twist of black pepper.



Pauls Tip



For extra flavour, add:

A few drops of lemon juice over the salmon.

Crispy bacon lardons for a traditional Caesar touch.

And serve with warm crusty bread.



Enjoy!