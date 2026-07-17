We hope you enjoy our cookery column with chef Paul Watters who each week will take the fear out of cooking with his easy to follow recipes...

Serves 2



For the salmon



2 salmon fillets (180-200g each)

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp smoked paprika

½ tsp cayenne pepper

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

½ tsp dried thyme

½ tsp dried oregano

½ tsp sea salt

¼ tsp black pepper



For the curried couscous



150g couscous

200ml hot vegetable stock

1 tsp mild curry powder

½ tsp turmeric

1 tbsp olive oil

Juice of ½ lime

1 small red pepper, diced

2 tbsp chopped fresh coriander

1 red onion, peeled and sliced finely



For the vegetables



8-10 stems tenderstem broccoli

1 red pepper, sliced

1 tbsp olive oil

Pinch of salt and pepper



For the curry-harissa sprinkle



1 tsp harissa seasoning or paste

1 tsp curry powder

1 tbsp toasted sesame seeds(optional)

Zest of 1 lime

Pinch of chilli flakes



Prepare the salmon



Mix all Cajun spices together.

Rub the salmon with olive oil and coat evenly with the spice mix.

Leave to marinate for 10-15 minutes.

Cook the couscous

Place the couscous, curry powder and turmeric in a bowl.

Pour over the hot stock, cover and leave for 5 minutes.

Fluff with a fork and stir through olive oil, lime juice, and coriander.



Cook the vegetables



Heat a frying pan with olive oil.

Sauté the tenderstem broccoli and sliced red pepper and red onion for 3-4 minutes until tender but still vibrant.

Season lightly.

Add onion and red pepper to the couscous.



Cook the salmon



Heat a non-stick pan over medium-high heat.

Cook the salmon skin-side down for 4-5 minutes.

Turn and cook for a further 2-3 minutes until just cooked through and beautifully caramelised.



Make the curry-harissa sprinkle



Mix together the harissa seasoning, curry powder, toasted sesame seeds, lime zest and chilli flakes.



To Plate



Gather 2 large plates or bowls

Spoon the curried couscous onto a dark plate or bowl



Arrange the tenderstem broccoli around it.

Place the Cajun salmon on top.

Finish with a generous sprinkle of the curry-harissa mix.

Garnish with fresh herbs and lime wedges.



Paul's Tip: I tend to use dark plates and background on my food as I love the way it looks and stands out and makes the food look more attractive.



Enjoy!