Antrim GAA have announced the appointment of Michael McShane as the new senior hurling manager following a thorough recruitment process.

The proposed appointment will go to County Committee at the beginning of next week for ratification.

Michael McShane, from McQuillian's, Ballycastle has managed Antrim U20 hurlers for the last two seasons and previously managed Tyrone senior hurlers, Slaughtneil and also his home club.

McShane spent the last two seasons as the head of the Antrim U20's side which finished another successful campaign by clinching the Leinster U20B title after victory over Carlow back in May.

McShane has a wealth of experience at senior county level after a stint at Tyrone in 2023, but his knowledge of the next crop of Antrim hurler's will be imperative going into the future.

Antrim Chairman Seamus McMullan said: “Michael brings a wealth of experience to the role, along with an extensive knowledge of Antrim hurling. We are an ambitious hurling county, and that ambition is shared by Michael and his incoming management team.

"Everyone across Antrim will wish them well, and when the competitions begin in 2027, the county will be fully behind our players and management.

"I also want to thank the selection committee for overseeing a diligent, thorough, and professional appointment process."