THOUSANDS of people are set to descend along the banks of the river lagan and across inner South and East Belfast this weekend as Féile na hAbhann (Festival of the River) continues.

Delivered in partnership with LORAG, An Droichead, St. Malachy’s Youth Centre, Doyle Youth Club, Lower Ormeau Youth Club, Market Development Association and Short Strand Community Forum, Féile na hAbhann (Festival of the River) runs until August 9, with a packed programme of free events designed to celebrate the city’s rich cultural heritage while reconnecting communities with the River Lagan.

The flagship event consists of two days of riverside celebrations on July 31 and August 1, featuring live music, local traders, family activities, workshops, performances and entertainment along the River Lagan, creating an inclusive space for people of all ages to enjoy, which will stretch along the lagan walkway as well as the Gasworks area.

Families will also have the opportunity to experience ‘Baby Trad’ at An Droichead, introducing the next generation to the rich tradition of Irish music through an engaging and interactive programme.

From August 6-9, Verner Street, beside St. Georges Market, will come alive with a dedicated festival stage showcasing traditional music and cultural performances.

Taking place during the week of the Fleadh, when Belfast is expected to welcome up to one million visitors, these events will offer both local residents and tourists an opportunity to experience the city’s thriving community and cultural scene.

HIGHLIGHTS

Friday, July 31

• Twilight Market on Lagan Walkway (between Ormeau Bridge and Albert Bridge) from 5pm-10pm featuring trad music, craft and food and much more.

Saturday, August 1

• Family Fun Day on Lagan Walkway, 12-4pm

• Lagan Boat Time Trial, 2pm at Lagan Tow Path (Shaftesbury Community Centre)

• LIVE MUSIC on main stage: 12pm- The Rapparees, 1pm- Unholy Gospel Band, 2pm- Magwere, 3pm- Leevey

Friday, August 7

LIVE MUSIC Verner Street at St George’s Market: 7pm- Piaras Ó Lorcáin, 8pm- Tempest, 9pm- Niall Hanna and Band

Saturday August 8

LIVE MUSIC Verner Street at St George’s Market: 7pm- Tracy Ryan and Ryan O’Donnell, 8pm- The Johnny Quinn Macs