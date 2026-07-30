IT is a busy Thursday at Féile an Phobail with the focus on St Mary's University College and a number of notable talks, debates and discussions set to take place.

11am- 'Soldier F: £4.3m To Defend The Unjustified and Unjustifiable' (St Mary's University College) – A public talk examining the implications of unlimited Ministry of Defence funding for the legal defence of former soldiers facing serious criminal charges. British Ministry of Defence policy permits 'uncapped' funding for legal support for former soldiers accused of offences arising from the conflict.

1pm – 'Is Irish Unity Inevitable?' (St Mary's University College) – with former UUP councillor Linzi McClaren, SDLP leader Claire Hanna and Claire Mitchell in conversation with freelance journalist Amanda Ferguson.

1pm – A Conversation With The Language and Identity Comissioners (St Mary's University College) – Irish Language Commissioner Pól Deeds and Ulster Scots Commissioner Lee Reynolds will sit down together.

1pm – Women and Ireland's Constitutional Story (Linenhall Library) – Aoife O' Donohue’s talk explores the legacy of trail blazing women like Constance Markievicz, Mary Robinson and many others.

3pm – The Belfast Women's Assembly In Conversation with Sam McBride (St Mary's University College) – For and Against a United Ireland.

5pm – Book launch: Francesca Albanese – ‘While The World Sleeps’ (St Mary's University College) – Few voices have forensically challenged the international silence of Western complicity as clearly as Francesca Albanese during these dark days of genocide and ethnic cleansing.

7pm – Nicola Sturgeon in conversation with broadcaster and writer Doireann Ní Ghlacáin (St Mary's University College) – the former Scottish First Minister will reflect on her political journey, leadership of Scotland and perspective on the future of these islands.

What else is on?

10am – West Belfast Little Explorers (Falls Park Outdoor Education Space) – West Belfast Sure Start Projects bring a variety of child development activities to Féile an Phobail in the beautiful surroundings of the Falls Park outdoor classroom. Activities will include story time, play time and let’s explore time.

10.30am – Am Scéil Le Wendy (Falls Library) – an interactive Irish/bilingual storytelling session for young children and families based on The Tiger Who Came to Tea.

12-4pm – Mini Explorers Sensory Rave (Falls Bowling Pavilion, Falls Park) – Get your dance moves ready for old skool tunes, bubbles, lights, glow sticks, sensory play and lots of fun. Parent supervision required, dancing and fun essential!

8pm – 'My Phat Life' (Roddy McCorley Heritage Centre) – Based on the hilarious blog From Phat to Phabulous, Brassneck Theatre Company is delighted to present this new play written by Nuala Moore. Runs until August 9- book your tickets here.