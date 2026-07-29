THE launch of the annual Féile Visual Arts Exhibition and a notable talk featuring legendary GAA footballer Oisín McConville are amongst the highlights on Wednesday at Féile an Phobail.

10am: Storytelling for Children and Families (Gaelscoil An Lonnain) – a special family storytelling session in the heart of Belfast’s Gaeltacht Quarter. Children and their families will enjoy an engaging story before taking part in a hands-on creative workshop inspired by the tale.

10am: Birth of Irish Republicanism The United Irishmen Tour (Meeting Point: Berry Street entrance to Castlecourt) – This tour follows the steps of the Society of United Irishmen who plotted and carried out the 1798 rebellion. The uprising cost the lives of over fifty thousand people, but created a legacy of Republican ideology inspiring generations. This tour will visit the locations and meeting places associated with this turbulent period in Irish History. Book your place here.

1pm: Tom Hartley Lecture Series: The Easter Rising (Áras Uí Chonghaile) – In this talk, we’ll explore how the Rising moved the centre of political gravity to Ireland and away from Britain. The narrative moves from 1916 through the years leading to the Government of Ireland Act.

3pm: A Poetic Tour of Friar’s Bush Graveyard (Friar's Bush Graveyard, Stranmillis Road) – This ancient graveyard is the evocative setting for three voices sharing poetry of death, burial and remembrance. The story of this place is told through a diverse selection of verse, including works about the graveyard and those buried there. An emotional journey into our mortality. Book your place here.

6pm: Féile's annual Visual Arts Launch Event (St Mary's University College) – Over 120 exhibitions including a mix of legacy exhibitions, fine art, prints, photography, sculpture, digital art, and audio-visual installations from talented artists and groups across the country and beyond.

6.30pm: Ireland's Next Top Chef 2026 (Balmoral Hotel) – The Grand Final promises an evening of fine dining and drinks while guests witness the excitement of the competition streamed live from the kitchens of the Balmoral Hotel. Cheer on the three talented finalists as they compete for the coveted title of Ireland’s Next Top Chef 2026.

7pm: Gaels le Chéile in conversation with Oisín McConville (Casement Social Club, Andersonstown Road) – In May 2021, a group of grassroots GAA members penned a letter to An Taoiseach asking him to begin planning for Irish Unity. This has now been endorsed by tens of thousands of Gaels across Ireland. A member of Gaels le Chéile will provide an update on the work of this evolving campaign, followed by a conversation with sports journalist Brendan Crossan and Armagh legend and current Wicklow manager Oisín McConville, who will discuss contemporary issues affecting Gaels, including the role of Gaels in planning for constitutional change.