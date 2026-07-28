There will be a new look to Belfast Grand Central Station during the Fleadh, as new marketing signage in Irish will be in place.

The new signs are part of TG4 and Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann's marketing for the festival, which will begin on the 2 August.

Dr Pádraig Ó Tiarnaigh, language activist with An Dream Dearg and Communications Manager with Conradh na Gaeilge, praised the Irish signage.

“We are delighted that Irish language and dual language signage is popping up all over Belfast for the Fleadh Cheoil," he said.

"It is abundantly clear to us that public authorities, businesses big and small, and local groups are all recognising – through their advertising, branding and marketing – that the Irish language, and indeed the visibility of the Irish language, is a unique selling point as they prepare to welcome Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann to Belfast.

"It's incredibly timely, and indeed encouraging that Translink have afforded Irish language marketing signage pride of place at their Grand Central Station. We were often told by Translink and others that they weren't sure if Irish or Irish language signage had any place in this train station.

"It's incredibly encouraging and a cause for hope that Translink themselves are now recognising the value of Irish language and dual-language signage, front and centre of their main travel centre in the north, and indeed the largest travel centre on this island.

"We hope the courts will take note of this latest development as the question of dual-language signage in the same building continues through a judicial review process.

"All of this is developing at a time where Belfast City Council is taking progressive and resolute action to promote the Irish language. Hundreds of dual language street signs are being erected right across the city, and councillors have agreed a brand new Irish language policy, which will totally change the linguistic landscape and physical infrastructure of this city, in the weeks and months ahead."

💥 Comharthaíocht margaíochta Fhleadh Cheoil na hÉireann ag Mór-Staisiún Láir Bhéal Feirste



❤️ Grand Central Station full of Irish language signage & billboards ahead of the Fleadh @TG4TV @FleadhTV doing what they told us was impossible 👏



NÁ HABAIR É • DÉAN É pic.twitter.com/Ti2w5hNtbM — An Dream Dearg 🅾️🦸🏽‍♀️🦸🏻‍♂️ (@dreamdearg) July 28, 2026

Grand Central Station has been the centre of a political row over the past 12 months regarding bilingual signage in the new station.

In March 2025, the Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins announced that Irish would be added to existing English signage in the station, and Irish choices would be added to ticket machines.

Legal action was launched by loyalist activist Jamie Bryson, who argued that the Minister's decision broke ministerial code because it was not brought before the Executive, and a judicial review began in April 2025.

In November 2025, the Department for Infrastructure published an equality screening on the project that concluded that the project did not detract or diminish from English.

The first part of the court challenge was heard in June 2026, with the rest due to be heard on the 28-30 September this year.