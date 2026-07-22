CONCERNS have been raised over proposed new cycle lanes in North Belfast.

The Department for Infrastructure is proposing enhanced pedestrian and

cycling infrastructure that they say will improve active travel connectivity along the Cavehill Road, Limestone Road and York Street, finishing at York Street Station.

This scheme forms part of the Belfast Cycling Network and will

connect to other proposed infrastructure to provide a connection along

Corporation Street into Belfast city centre.

However, Cavehill Road residents have expressed concerns about the potential loss of parking spaces, the impact on traffic flow and the possible removal of mature trees.

This scheme is currently in preliminary design stage and a consultation phase ended on July 10.

Local Aontú representative Aiden Carlin said: "Aontú has been out in the Evelyn Gardens and Hughenden Avenue area encouraging residents to make their concerns known regarding a proposed North Belfast cycle lane.

"Many local people support measures that encourage active travel, improve road safety, and provide better options for cyclists. These are important objectives that can bring real benefits to communities.

"However, Cavehill Road residents have also highlighted concerns about the potential loss of parking spaces, the impact on traffic flow and the possible removal of mature trees. These are legitimate issues that deserve careful consideration.

"Infrastructure projects are most successful when they command public confidence.

"That means meaningful consultation with residents, transparency around the evidence supporting proposals and a willingness to amend plans where genuine problems are identified.

"Aontú believes we need practical solutions that balance the needs of cyclists, motorists, pedestrians, and residents. Investment in active travel should not come at the expense of community cohesion or create unintended difficulties for those who live in the area."