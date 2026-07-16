THE Irish language will form an important part of the visitor experience at Comhaltas Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Belfast this August, with a packed programme of events to welcome Gaeilgeoirs, learners and newcomers.

As the world’s biggest celebration of Irish music and culture, language is an integral part of the Fleadh and will be reflected in the event dressing which begins rolling out across the city this week.

As Belfast is transformed into a Fleadh host city for the first time, it is preparing to extend a big ‘céad míle fáilte’ to over 800,000 people from Sunday 2 to Sunday 9 August.

Bilingual directional and wayfinding signage, visitor information, festival dressing and other temporary infrastructure will help people navigate venues, attractions and event facilities and create a festival feel across the city centre event zone.

A major focus of activity will be the Irish Language Hub at the MAC, which will host a week-long programme of language, music, arts, culture and community events.

The hub will feature free daily Irish language taster classes, delivered by Ulster University, alongside a ‘tea and conversation’ hub and dedicated family room operating throughout the week, creating a relaxed and welcoming environment for people to use, hear and experience the Irish language in a practical setting.

The event programme includes daily traditional music sessions, family entertainment, arts and craft workshops, yoga sessions, circus skills and community conversations.

Irish language film will also play a key role, with screenings of Mise Éire, Róise & Frank and the award-winning An Cailín Ciúin (The Quiet Girl), while talks and discussions will explore language, heritage and cultural identity through contributions from universities, community organisations and cultural practitioners.

There will be a Belfast history walk, led by Professor Fionntán de Brún, exploring the history of the Irish language in the city, live broadcasts from Raidió Fáilte, performances and workshops for families, and discussions focused on inclusion, accessibility and community participation.

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Róis-Máire Donnelly, said: “Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann presents a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the Irish language as a living, vibrant part of our city and our shared cultural heritage.

“The dedicated hub at The MAC will create a welcoming space for everyone – from fluent speakers and lifelong learners to people who may be engaging with the language for the very first time or are just curious to find out more.

“Cruthóidh an mol tiomnaithe san MAC spás fáiltiúil do chách – ó chainteoirí líofa agus foghlaimeoirí go daoine atá fiosrach faoin teanga den chéad uair. Trí cheol, scannán, comhrá, gníomhaíochtaí teaghlaigh agus imeachtaí cultúrtha, beidh deis ag cuairteoirí an Ghaeilge a bhlaiseadh ar bhealach taitneamhach inrochtana.

“Through music, film, conversation, family activities, workshops and cultural events, visitors will have countless opportunities to experience the language in an accessible and enjoyable way, and celebrate its central role within the overall Fleadh experience.”

Alongside activity at the Irish Language Hub, the wider festival programme will also include events celebrating Ulster-Scots language and traditions at the Corn Exchange on Gordon Street.

Major performances such as Sharing Traditions (Sunday 2 August – Gig Rig main stage at City Hall), the Ulster Bands showcase (Thursday 6 August – Titanic Slipways) and Connections (Friday 7 August - Gig Rig main stage at City Hall) will bring together artists, musicians and performers from different cultural backgrounds, highlighting Belfast’s rich diversity and shared cultural heritage.

Other highlights inviting everyone to ‘celebrate together’ include Mexican dancing at Saltwater Square, the Beat Carnival showcase at FLAXX on Brunswick Street (both Sunday 2 August), a talk by Gary Hastings on ‘the orange and green’ of traditional music (Linenhall Library, Thursday 6 August) and a concert exploring Persian, Kurdish and Celtic connections at The Duncairn, also on Thursday 6 August.

A further 90+ neighbourhood events are also planned across the city, bringing the energy of the Fleadh right to local doorsteps, as part of the Fleadh fringe programme.

The council has teamed up with local arts and community groups and venues to put on a diverse and exciting line-up of events before, during and after the main festival, spanning live music and dance to storytelling and community participation.

The fringe programme kicks off this weekend, with an evening of Gaelic song at Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich on Friday 17 July, a performance from John Spillane, Lorraine Nash and guests at The Duncairn on Saturday 18 July and Super Sunday Session East at Skainos on Sunday 19 July – the first of a series of free family-friendly community gatherings taking place across the city during the Fleadh.