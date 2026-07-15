A MAN has appeared in court charged with the manslaughter of West Belfast man last month.

Carl Holland (30) died in hospital following the incident on June 12 outside the Suffolk Inn.

On Wednesday morning Anthony Rooney (20) of Gardenmore Way in Dunmurry, appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court.

He replied “yeah” when asked if he understood the charge.

A detective sergeant told the court she believed she could connect the accused to the charge.

The court heard that bail conditions include residing at an address given in court which is outside Belfast, not to enter West Belfast apart from transit on the M1 and no contact with witnesses in the case.

The next hearing was set for August 26.