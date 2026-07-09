ACHL Division One



Naomh Éanna 3-13

Ballygalget 2-19



At Hightown

A remarkable second half turnaround on Wednesday evening saw St Enda's throw away an eight-point half-time lead to Ballygalget as the Down side clinched a late victory to seal the fate of the Glengormley side in the sweltering heat at Hightown.

The home side made the brighter start to the contest and struck four points in the opening six minutes with Ballygalget responding for two scores.

Niall O’Connor and Cormac Jennings both struck a brace of points apiece in the opening stages, with Jennings finding success from the dead ball, but their white flags were answered with strikes from Jordan Doran and Michael Dorrian for the Down natives.

Naomh Éanna were well on top but a run of poor wides and a half chance for goal going off target from Manus Mullan looked to derail any chances of extending their advantage.

Cormac Jennings and Daniel Toner exchanged frees before the opening goal of the game mid-way through the half.

Malachi McGibbon struck a terrific ball long into the corner were the sliotar was met by a galloping Joe Maskey.

Maskey had plenty of work to do but he rounded his marker and made no mistake having made up the ground to Eoin Clarke’s net before driving his effort into the net.

Ruairi Donaghy’s first of the evening gave Naomh Éanna a six point half time lead and on the balance of the play before the first half water break, that was the least the home side deserved.

The second major came soon after the restart half way through the half and in similar fashion to the first goal. This time it was Eoin Conlon who made the play for Maskey and despite his initial attempt being blocked, he made no mistake the second time to put nine points between the sides.

The sides went tit for tat for the remainder of the half with the visitors reducing that Naomh Éanna lead to eight before the short whistle.

Ballygalet were a team transformed after the restart however, led superbly by Marc Fisher and second half goals from Daniel Toner and Oisin Coulter closed the gap within ten minutes of the restart.

Marc Fisher took over the free taking responsibility and had the white flag raised twice inside the opening two minutes of the restart before Tim Prenter split the uprights.

Eoin Conlon registered Naomh Éanna’s opening score of the second half but the sides would be tied before the home side would register another score as Ballygalget upped their intensity levels and the Hightown men struggled to cope.

Fisher would finish top of the scoring charts for the ‘Galget with all but one of his eight points coming from placed ball – all in the second half, but their share of scorers was vast as nine players found their shooting range in Glengormley.

Down stars Tim Prenter and Shea Pucci impressed throughout while the introduction of Oisin Coulter and Dara Pucci had a major say on the outcome of the game.

The game completely evaporated from St Enda's with the hosts struggling to find any rhythm in the second half but when Ray Matthews awarded the hosts a penalty, hope was temporarily restored and Niall O’Connor’s 44th minute penalty put three between the sides going into the final quarter.

A brace of points from Fisher (one free) preceded a Daniel Toner goal in the 37th minute, with Ballygalget looking to punish St Enda's for some mistake riddled play in the back line.

The away side took advantage of some indecision in the Naomh Éanna defence while Eoin Pucci fired over with his first touch after his introduction less than a minute prior.

Ruairi Donaghy and Fisher (free) swapped scores before the home side were awarded a penalty for a foul on Christopher Roberts inside the square.

A brace of wides from Ballygalget looked to further dent their challenge going into the second half water break but they continue to punish any errors by Naomh Éanna and added to the mounting pressure on the home side.

Toner planted a free in the catch-net but Ruairi Donaghy swapped scores before Ballygalget scored their second major in the 52nd minute.

Shea Pucci delivering a sideline ball into the danger area where Coulter punced to dispatch the sliotar to the back of the net and the sides were destined for a nervy final five minutes.

Marc Fisher's free in the 55th minute gave Ballygalet the lead for the first time in the game and while Cormac Jennings split the uprights with his third free of the evening and fifth overall, but it would prove to be the home sides final score.

The Down men hit three points unanswered with a brace of frees from Fisher and Ben Teggart adding his name to the list of scorers.

The hosts pushed for goals and had the sliotar ball in the back of the net after a scramble that saw Christopher Roberts fire home, but the referee's call for infringement looked to condemn them to defeat and relegation.

The whistle was sounded and St Enda's top-flight status came to an end after finishing bottom of the top tier.

A heartbreaking end to the league campaign for Naomh Éanna who will have to dust themselves down ahead of the senior championship in a little under five weeks time while Ballygalget live to fight another day and a play-off date with whoever finishes second in Division Two.

Naomh Éanna XV: Niall McGivern; Ronan Eager, Diarmuid Maguire, Aaron Quinn; Eoin Conlon 0-2, Cian O’Connor, Ciarán McAllister; Oisin Ó Cuinn, Malachi McGibbon; Manus Mullan, Cormac Jennings 0-5 (3fs), Ruairi Donaghy 0-4; Killian Jennings, Joe Maskey 2-00, Niall O’Connor 1-2 (1-00 pen)

Subs: Christopher Roberts for K Jennings (27), Cormac McCann for M Mullan (52)

Ballygalget XV: Eoin Clarke; Michael Toner, Ciaran Watson, Caolan Coulter; Ben Teggart 0-1, Marc Fisher 0-8 (6fs, 1’65), Brook Byers; Cormac Coulter 0-1, Tim Prenter 0-2; Jordan Doran 0-1, Shea Pucci, Cathal Coulter; Daniel Toner 1-2 (2fs), Michael Dorrian 0-2, Owen McDermott 0-1

Subs: Eoin Pucci 0-1 for M Dorrian (37), John McManus for C Coulter (52), Dara Pucci for J Doran (45), Oisin Coulter 1-0 for O McDermott (53)

Referee: Ray Matthews (Rossa)