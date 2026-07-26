AFTER a memorable Ben Nicky concert in the Falls Park at the weekend, the first full week of events gets underway on Monday.

At 10am, Coiste will host 'From Guerrilla War to Government: The Ballymuphy Story Tour' a tour of Ballymurphy providing a fascinating insight into the resistance of the community of Ballymurphy to British rule.

"Every street has its own story to tell in the form of local people – not just those who were involved in the armed struggle to end British occupation but of those who lived and witnessed events that shaped their lives," said a spokesperson for Féile.

The meeting point is Ballymurphy Memorial Garden at the junction of Springfield Road/Divismore Way. Readers can book a place online here.

At 1pm Clifton House in North Belfast is the place to be for 'Belfast's Molly McNeill: Her Life and Times, 1897-1984'.

Ruth Taillon has recently completed a biography of Molly McNeill. She will talk about Molly McNeill’s life and work and her many important contributions to the social, political and cultural life of this island.

You can book your spot online here.