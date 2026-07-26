TRIBUTES have been paid to iconic television and radio presenter Gerry Kelly who has died at the age of 77.

The journalist and broadcaster died at his home on Sunday morning.

Kelly, whose presenting career spanned four decades, is best known for his weekly talk show on UTV from 1989 until 2005.

He also hosted a weekly programme on BBC Radio Ulster from 2009, and recently delivered a new chat show series with students at Belfast Met on the Springfield Road.

'Conversations with Gerry Kelly' saw Gerry sitting down with well-known names and drawing out the stories viewers don’t usually get to hear.

The concept was praised for the hands-on experience it offers the students at Belfast Met, who were involved in all aspects of producing the show, including camera work, sound and floor managing with the help of a number of retired UTV staff.

Movie House founder Michael McAdam, who brought Gerry Kelly back for that YouTube series, last night paid tribute to his longstanding friend." I was a vision mixer in UTV and I worked on the early years of The Kelly Show so to end up being the executive producer of the most recent Tonight With Gerry Kelly and the Conversations With Gerry Kelly series along with my friends from UTV was both a privilege and an honour," he said.

The most recent editions of the Tonight with Gerry Kelly series can be seen on That's TV Mondays 5pm - Channel 7 Freeview. One of Gerry's last versions of the show included a bilingual — English and Irish — edition.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News in February ahead of the new series, Gerry Kelly said: “After all these years, I still love sitting down with fascinating people and hearing what makes them tick.

"I’ve always believed that everyone has a story worth telling. These conversations are honest and surprising — and I can’t wait for viewers to be part of them.”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly said: "So sorry to hear of the death of Gerry Kelly, a face and a voice that so many generations across Northern Ireland were familiar with.

"A much loved presenter with a huge character. He interviewed so many, many hundreds of people across decades including his famous clip with a young Rory McIlroy and the washing machine!

"Thinking of all his family and friends at this time of mourning, sending my deepest condolences and may God be with them and comfort them at this time of sad loss."

UUP MLA and former broadcaster Mike Nesbitt added: "During my broadcast years few impressed like Gerry Kelly. Great broadcasters make it look easy by knowing everything but pretending they don’t, gently steering conversations but still alert for the unexpected. He was a star who acted as if he wasn't. UTV's finest."