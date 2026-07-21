WEST Belfast boy Dáithí Mac Gabhann has received a heart transplant after eight years on the transplant waiting list.

The nine year-old Ballymurphy boy captured the hearts of people across Ireland with his organ donation campaign which helped lead to the implementation of Dáithí’s Law, which created an opt-out organ donation system that is already saving people's lives.

On Tuesday, his parents Máirtín and Seph took to social media to reveal that their son's eight year wait is finally over after the young boy "received the gift of a heart transplant".

"Dáithí has received the gift of a heart transplant. His wait, the longest of any child in the world for a heart transplant, is over," they said.

"Dáithí is at the beginning of his recovery. There have already been some big wins for him, but there is still a long road ahead, and we would ask you all to keep him in your thoughts and prayers.

"Organ donation is the greatest gift anyone can ever give.

"We are beyond grateful to Dáithí’s donor and their family for making such a selfless decision at the most difficult time imaginable. Out of respect for them, and for their privacy, we won’t be saying anything more at this stage.

"Please keep talking about organ donation. Those conversations save lives."

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey paid tribute to Dáithí, his family and the donor whose selfless decision has given him a new chance at life.

"I am absolutely delighted that Dáithí has finally received the gift of a new heart," he said.

"I wish Dáithí every strength and a full and speedy recovery as he begins this next chapter.

"My thoughts are also with Dáithí's donor and their family, who made an extraordinary and selfless decision at the most difficult of times. Their generosity has given the gift of life and brought hope to so many others.

"Dáithí, alongside his parents Máirtín and Seph, changed the landscape of organ donation across the North. Through the Donate4Dáithí campaign, they united people from every community in securing the introduction of Dáithí's Law.

"Their determination has created a lasting legacy. Dáithí's Law will save lives, offer hope to families and transform the future for those waiting on the life-changing gift of an organ.

"What an incredible day for Dáithí, his family, and everyone who supported this remarkable campaign.”