WEST Belfast MLA Danny Baker has condemned scenes of disorder on the Stewartstown Road on Saturday night.

Police closed off a section of the Stewartstown Road after a crowd of about 100 young people had gathered.

Bins were set on fire and masonry was thrown at police, with one police officer assaulted and 11 police vehicles damaged.

Three people were arrested.

Sinn Féin MLA Danny Baker said: “What we witnessed on the Stewartstown Road on Saturday night was absolutely disgraceful.

“The main thoroughfare connecting our communities was shut down by large groups of young people determined to cause chaos and destruction.

“Local residents and businesses were once again hemmed in, while youth workers were threatened by sinister elements standing on the sidelines of the disorder.

“This is not the Colin I know, the Colin I represent or the Colin I love.

“That Colin is the proud community which has stood strong in recent weeks, steering most young people away from trouble, showing leadership, providing positive opportunities and creating safe spaces.

“I want to thank our youth and community workers, residents and local businesses, and reassure them that together, we will not allow a small minority to drag us backwards.”