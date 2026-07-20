POLICE in West Belfast continuing to investigate disorder and reckless riding of scramblers in the area on Saturday night have charged a man to court.

The 27-year-old has been charged with disorderly behaviour and is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Friday, August 14.

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old man arrested in connection with a serious assault involving iron bars that resulted in a man being taken to hospital has been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.

Chief Inspector Philip Robinson said: “We are continuing to progress with our investigation, and intend to make further arrests following Saturday night’s shameful scenes in the wider Stewartstown Road and Falls Roads area, including Dunmurry and M1.

“As part of these enquiries, a 14-year-old teenage boy was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of a number of offences including riot and disorderly behaviour.

“Following police interview, he was released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

“Our targeted patrols will also continue in the Stewartstown Road and other areas to detect offenders on bikers who are driving illegally.

“We would also reiterate our appeal to parents and guardians to speak to your young people and warn them of the dangers of getting involved in behaviour which could result in them obtaining a criminal record.

"Anyone who has information, or who can help identify those responsible, is asked to contact police using our witness appeal form at www.reporting.psni.police.uk/appeals quoting reference 346 18/07/26 or call us on 101.

"A report can be made online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org."