THE 2026 Foyle Cup begins next Monday and is set to welcome over 1,000 teams from across the globe to compete with the elite youth academies in one of the biggest weeks in the youth football calendar.

One team who will be competing is Belfast Celtic Young Men, a club rooted in the heart of West Belfast and a club punching well above its weight in the NIFL U16 Premier Division.

Not only do they punch above their weight regularly, but can often dish out a bloody nose or two against the likes of Linfield, Cliftonville and Glentoran just to name a few.

However, unlike the aforementioned clubs, Belfast Celtic are far from blessed with the financial strength that powerhouses in the North would have.

Rather than playing in front of hundreds every week in Solitude and stadiums with names that roll off the tongue, Belfast Celtic are reliant on public parks and leisure centre pitches to contest their home games, but nonetheless they get their fair share in at the gates and do so by playing attractive football.

Speaking with Belfast Celtic YM U15's coach, Neil Corr, he believes that the recognition this group of players get is certainly far from what they deserve.

"They deserve tremendous recognition for what they've achieved together as a group," said Neil.

"These lads have all played for the best part of six years together, the age-group is a 2011 (U-15) and they all have come through the ranks at our football club from when they were kids for the most part, but nearly the whole squad have been together for the past five years.

"When they started out, they played in Division Six around four years ago, and not only have they gone from strength to strength, but to be playing their league football at the highest level in the SBYL, competing with Cliftonville, Ards Rangers, Bangor and many many other Irish League academy clubs really shows the level these boys are at.

"What makes them a really special group is not only are they team-mates on the park, but off the pitch they are all mates, they have a really special relationship and it can influence the lads to stay and play together rather than go off to another team.

"They are a group who worked hard to get where they are, and I believe they deserve some recognition for that."

One of the key problems that a smaller club in stature like Belfast Celtic face, is that ever-widening financial gap between grassroots football clubs and official youth academies.

That increase continues at each age group and eventually means that training facilities on offer at a Cliftonville may not be available to a Belfast Celtic and that can become a sticking point as young boys become men and look to improve themselves in the beautiful game.

"I've had most of these lads since they were four or five years of age, so to watch them grow and not only compete but show they deserve to play with the best of the best is something that really fills me with pride.

This season Belfast Celtic Young Men are returning once again to compete in one of youth footballs biggest tournaments, The Foyle Cup.

Stars across the globe and a record breaking 1,014 teams will be competing for glory in Derry, and Belfast Celtic are hopeful that despite the limited finances, the cream will rise to the top and they can once again show their worth.

The club this year have asked and hoped that with the aid of sponsorship for the players the cost will be minimal for the playing staff and coaches and they can focus on their participation in the Foyle Cup.

"This year we have basically asked for each child to be sponsored with £50 and we'd love to have some local businesses on board with it to try and get the kids away for free.

"We are a working class club and we know that families and parents don't necessarily have that to hand over for their children, it's a difficult time for most so we thought we'd try something different this year with the sponsor a player route.

"The sponsorship will go towards helping fund the lads getting their transport and accommodation, the first few days to make it more affordable we plan on coaching up and down from Derry, and then the final three nights is what we need some sponsorship for.

"We want to make it a great experience and the finances will help fund food, accommodation, training equipment and of course some activities for the lads over the three nights, any extra support would be amazing to have."

"As a club we've already had so much support for equipment and the kits this season, and a big thanks has to go to those who have helped us along the way so far with O'Neill's Funeral Director's providing the kit sponsorship, and of course our club gear sponsor Damien's Spar on the Whiterock, Future Focused Financial and First Class Blinds and Shutters, they've all been amazing helping us get on this journey."

The sponsorship helps not only lift the unnecessary financial burden on a 14 or 15 year old, but allows the players to focus on what they thrive at most - playing football.

Belfast Celtic Young Men are one of the fastest growing youth academies in the North and if anyone is interested in helping the young men reach their £800 goal, contact Neil Corr directly via email at neilcorr@googlemail.com for more information.