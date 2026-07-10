CORPUS Christi Parish Priest Fr Paddy McCafferty is set for a sabbatical after ten years of unstinting pastoral and community service in the Ballymuphy parish.

Fr Paddy's period of renewal and rest comes in the wake of Diocesan appointments announced by Bishop Alan McGuckian at the weekend.

In a moving address to his congregation this weekend, Fr. Paddy spoke of his time in the parish, noting the "profound privilege" it has been to serve the community.

"I just want to express what a tremendous privilege it has been to be Parish Priest here," he said. "It's been a wonderful ten years and very blessed. I'm very, very grateful to God for those ten years that I have been here with you and the privilege of being your pastor."

He spoke with compassion about journeying with local families on their long, painful roads toward truth and justice, particularly the vindication of the Ballymurphy and Springhill/Westrock massacre families. His ministry has been a testament to his deep empathy for a parish that has historically suffered intensely, always pointing toward hope for our younger generations.

Expressing his immense appreciation to the community, Fr. Paddy added: "I'm very, very grateful to God for those ten years that I have been here with you, and the privilege of being your pastor. So, dear friends, I will always be very, very deeply grateful to all of you, to this beautiful parish family of Corpus Christi, and for your friendship, for your love, for your support, for your understanding, for your care over the last ten years.

"It is beautifully fitting that this weekend's Gospel from Matthew 11 reminds us:

'Come to me, all you who labour and are overburdened, and I will give you rest.'"

After 37 years of continuous, dedicated priesthood, Fr. Paddy is taking the Biblical concept of the Sabbath to heart, and beginning a period of rest and personal renewal.

While he may be physically stepping away, Fr Paddy assured parishioners that he won't be far nd will remain in touch, just as he has with his previous parishes in Poleglass, Turf Lodge and the Oldpark. He also asked the community to extend the same warmth, love, and friendship he has received to the vocationist priests who will soon arrive to minister in Corpus Christi and St John’s.

Fr. Paddy added: "I won't be far away. I'll still be in touch with you. I'll still be your friend. We will still be journeying, all of us together on the road that leads to the kingdom of God, and we will do our bit, all of us, along that way to build up God's kingdom in the here and now."