CONCERNS over the deteriorating state of Smithfield Market in Belfast city centre have been raised at Belfast City Council.

The area has been at the commercial heart of the city for generations and the market currently features over 30 individual small, independent local businesses.

However, traders have raised concerns over a number of issues at Smithfield, including cleanliness and ongoing heating and lighting faults.

Speaking at June's monthly meeting of Belfast City Council, Sinn Féin councillor Ryan Murphy said: "It is the feeling of traders in Smithfield Market that they have been forgotten about.

"There have been reports of lighting and heating not working and even concerns about the future of Smithfield."

Councillor Murphy proposed inviting traders to a Committee meeting to listen to their concerns.

Green Party Councillor Brian Smyth echoed those concerns.

"I met with some of the traders last week who feel that Smithfield has become an afterthought," he added.

He read out an email from one trader who listed issues including the outside of the building being covered in years of thick dirt, metal cages around the building being rusted and rotten, glass panes covering a walkway being covered in dirt, damaged benches, a leaking roof and heating and lighting working only sporadically for years.

"The trader also said he raised it with Council officials who joked they would be happy if Smithfield was levelled by developers.

"Traders and people in this city need clarity on a strategic direction of Smithfield Market."

Councillor Smyth proposed a deep clean of the site and this was agreed by fellow councillors.

In response, Chief Executive John Walsh said he would be visiting the site and would be happy to engage in discussions on the future of Smithfield Market.