WORK is to take place to cut the overgrown verges along the Monagh Bypass after concerns were raised by local residents around visibility and road safety.

The Department for Infrastructure has confirmed that the necessary verge cutting works will be carried out following engagement from West Belfast MLA Aisling Reilly and Councillor Ronan McLaughlin.

Residents had contacted local representatives highlighting concerns around the condition of the verges, particularly around sightlines for motorists and pedestrians using the busy route.

Aisling Reilly MLA said the issue was raised directly with DfI after hearing from people in the local community.

“Residents were right to raise their concerns about the state of the verges on the Monagh Bypass," she said.

“Road safety has to be the priority, and I welcome confirmation from DfI that these works will now be carried out.

“It’s important that people know that when issues are brought forward, we will continue to work with the relevant departments to get action taken.”

Councillor Ronan McLaughlin said the response was welcomed by residents who had contacted him about the issue.

“People use the Monagh Bypass every day and they deserve to have a safe and accessible road network," he added.

“We raised the concerns around the overgrown verges and the impact this was having on visibility, so it is positive that DfI has listened and confirmed that the cutting works will now go ahead.

“We will continue to keep an eye on the situation and make sure that any ongoing issues are followed up.”