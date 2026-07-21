THE PSNI have launched a Major Incident Public Portal following weekend disorder on the Stewartstown Road.

It comes after scenes of disorder and the reckless riding of scramblers in the area on Saturday night.

In an update on Tuesday, police said a planned policing operation was in place on Saturday following reports of dangerous driving that morning, when a large number of young people were seen travelling dangerously and at speed on scrambler-type bikes in the wider Stewartstown Road and Falls Road areas.

Resources from across Belfast, along with a Tactical Support Group (TSG) unit, were subsequently dispatched to the area, with evidence-gathering taking place to identify those responsible.

As part of the disorder, bins and loading cages were placed across the junction of Stewartstown Road and Bell Steel Road, some of which were set on fire. This resulted in the road being closed for a time, with the public advised to avoid the area.

Large crowds of up to 100 people – many aged in their early teens – also gathered and began throwing masonry at police. Eleven police vehicles were subsequently damaged on Saturday evening, including 10 Land Rovers and one car, while one officer was assaulted.

In an attempt to halt the drivers, police deployed stingers on a number of vehicles and a scrambler was subsequently seized. Its 17-year-old rider was interviewed in relation to dangerous driving, no licence, no insurance and no number plate, with a report to be submitted to the Public Prosecution Service.

To date, a 27-year-old man has been charged with disorderly behaviour and is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Friday, August 14.

A 22-year-old man, arrested in connection with a serious assault on Saturday night involving iron bars, has been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

A 14-year-old boy, arrested on Sunday on suspicion of offences including riot and disorderly behaviour, has since been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

A 31-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman have also been charged with a number of offences in relation to a report of three non-legal scramblers being ridden dangerously in the Stewartstown Road area.

A 17-year-old male was also cautioned for a number of motoring offences following this incident.

Chief Inspector Kelly Gibson, West Belfast Area Commander, said: “We know the local community is very concerned about what took place in West Belfast on Saturday night – and of ongoing antisocial behaviour in the area.

“We’re continuing to progress our investigation and to review evidence from the weekend. As such, we intend to make further arrests following these shameful scenes.

“Our targeted patrols will subsequently continue in the Stewartstown Road and surrounding areas to detect offenders on bikers who are driving illegally.

“We would reiterate our appeal to parents and guardians to speak to their young people and warn them of the dangers of getting involved in behaviour which could result in them obtaining a criminal record.

“We’d also ask that the community continues to report the illegal and dangerous driving of scrambler-type bikes so we can help to make our roads safer for everyone. The safety of local communities is paramount and our officers have been working closely alongside our partner agencies, local representatives and the community to address these problems.”

Police are urging people to share photos or digital footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash-cam footage through the Major Incident Public Portal on the PSNI website.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information can contact police using the witness appeal form at reporting.psni.police.uk/appeals, quoting reference 346 of 18/07/26, or call them on 101.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/