A WOMAN in her 30s has been assaulted in Twinbrook after a man entered a house on Thursday.

Police said that shortly after 7:30pm a large crowd of people approached a property in Gardenmore Walk.

Detective Inspector McCartan said: “It was reported that a male from the crowd entered the property and assaulted a woman in her 30s. The male took her phone and as he left, he struck the phone against a metal gate on leaving the area.

“A man in his 50s was arrested on Friday 17th July on suspicion of common assault, criminal damage, intimidation and burglary. He remains in police custody at this time.

“Anyone with any information that can assist with this investigation is asked to contact police using our witness appeal form at https://reporting.psni.police.uk/appeals quoting 1593 16/07/26 or call us on 101.

“Alternatively, you can report online at https://reporting.psni.police.uk/appeals or in confidence through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org .”