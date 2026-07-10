ONE of West Belfast's leading Irish-medium schools came together recently to celebrate an extraordinary year of sporting success, with pupils, families, staff and past pupils gathering at the Balmoral Hotel for a special celebration hosted by Bunscoil Phobal Feirste.

Among those taking part in a panel discussion reflecting on the importance of sport, education and the Irish language was former pupil and Junior Minister and World Handball champion Aisling Reilly MLA. She was joined by Antrim Ladies footballer Dúana Coleman and musician and former Antrim hurler Brendan Quinn, with the discussion chaired by comedian Paddy McDonnell.

Also recognised on the night were local businesses which have supported the Gaelscoil over recent decades, with a special shout-out for Cooper's Community Pharmacy (represented on the night by St Paul's veteran Mickey Joe Cooper) which has been sponsoring bunscoil teams annually for the past decade.

The event recognised what has been one of the most successful sporting years in the school's history, with Bunscoil Phobal Feirste collecting an impressive haul of silverware across Gaelic football, hurling, indoor football and camogie.

In Gaelic football, the school completed a remarkable clean sweep by winning the Belfast Division One league (Cathedal Cup), Belfast Championship (Raffo Cup), Antrim Championship (Liam Murray Cup) and the prestigious Ulster Gaelscoileanna title (Corn Gael-Linn).

The school's footballers also captured the Belfast Indoor title (Darragh Murray Memorial Trophy) and Antrim Indoor title (Slemish Cup), before narrowly missing out on provincial honours with a runners-up finish.

Their success continued in hurling, lifting the Belfast Indoor title (Fr Alec Reid Trophy), before adding the Antrim Championship (The Glens of Antrim Trophy), Ulster Championship (Pat Trainor Cup) and the Fearghal McCaughan Cup after overcoming St Patrick's, Loughgiel in the Antrim Division One final.

There was further reason to celebrate as the school's camogie teams also enjoyed a memorable campaign, winning the Division One Belfast league (Callan Cup), Division One Championship (The Primate's Cup) and the Division Two Championship.

The evening also gave attendees the opportunity to hear from the panel about their own sporting journeys, the lessons learned through Gaelic games and the importance of encouraging young people to participate in sport while embracing their Irish language and cultural identity.

The celebration marked the perfect conclusion to a season that has firmly cemented Bunscoil Phobal Feirste's place among the leading sporting schools in Ireland.

Speaking after the event, West Belfast MLA Aisling Reilly said it was a privilege to return to her former primary school to celebrate the achievements of the pupils.

"It was incredibly special to be back with the Bunscoil Phobal Feirste community to celebrate what has been an outstanding year for the school," she said.

"As a former pupil, I know first-hand the dedication of the teachers, coaches, parents and volunteers who do so much to give young people every opportunity to succeed, both on and off the field.

"The achievements of these young players are phenomenal. To see them winning at Belfast, Antrim and Ulster level across so many different codes is a testament to their hard work, commitment and teamwork.

"What makes Bunscoil Phobal Feirste so special is that excellence in sport goes hand in hand with excellence in Irish-medium education. The school continues to nurture confident young people who are proud of their language, culture and community, and that is something everyone in West Belfast can be immensely proud of.

"I want to congratulate every pupil who pulled on the school jersey this year, as well as the staff, families and coaches who supported them every step of the way. They have all played their part in what will be remembered as a truly historic year for the school."