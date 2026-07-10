BUSINESSES located within the pedestrianised event zone for the upcoming Comhaltas Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann are being urged to plan ahead and apply for access passes to ensure they can continue to receive essential deliveries during the event.

Temporary road closures and pedestrianisation measures will be in place across a large portion of Belfast city centre from Sunday 2nd to Sunday 9nd August to create a safe and welcoming environment for visitors and residents.

Belfast City Council has been engaging directly with businesses, but is now asking anyone who has not yet considered their arrangements to come forward.

Councillor Joe Duffy, Chair of the Council’s City Growth and Regeneration Committee, said: “This applies to all businesses operating inside the road closure area – from newsagents to hairdressers, pharmacies to banks.

“If you’re within the zone, we want to hear from you. If you aren’t sure if this includes you, check the map on our website – belfastcity.gov.uk/fleadh – and then come along to our sessions or get in touch with our teams to talk through what’s planned, and how it may impact you.

“Closing the city centre to vehicle traffic for eight days is a major undertaking and it’s important all businesses take the time to consider how it may affect them, their customers and their staff – this includes things like employee travel and customer access, as well as deliveries, parking and commercial waste collections.

“The key here is to plan ahead and be prepared, whether you’re a venue, an office or a retail outlet.

“Our teams are working closely with businesses to understand their specific requirements, put arrangements in place and build in flexibility where we can. We recognise businesses also need to work with their own suppliers and delivery companies, so now is the time to come forward if you’re not sure about what you will need, so we can support you through the process.”

As part of preparations for the Fleadh, the Council is setting up an Accreditation and Logistics Hub, based at Duncrue Street, to support businesses with their delivery and access requirements.

It will operate 24/7 throughout the eight-day event and act as the central point for managing all vehicle access into the pedestrianised event zone. This includes food and drink deliveries, emergency access and support services and other essential services like commercial waste collections and postal and medical deliveries.

The vast majority of deliveries and waste collections will take place overnight, between 4am and 8am. All vehicles entering the zone will require a pass in advance from the hub, and all deliveries and collections must be completed by 9am daily.

Routes to and from the hub, and into the event zone, will be carefully managed to co-ordinate with the Council’s own overnight street cleansing operation and the hub itself will have temporary refrigeration and storage facilities for those who need it.

Access passes have already been distributed to many premises inside the event zone but, for any who still need to complete the process, there is still time to apply.

To arrange a chat directly with the council team, email fleadhcheoil26@belfastcity.gov.uk

A business readiness checklist, including a map of the event zone, will also be distributed to all business premises in the city centre as a final reminder, along with information for the small number of residents living within this area.

Changes to the Council’s own commercial waste service for city centre businesses will also be in place during the Fleadh. Details are available on the Council website and customers will also be notified directly of rescheduled times.

Businesses can also make use of free ‘Fleadh-friendly’ resources now available for their premises. The toolkit includes colourful window stickers, posters and bunting to help venues market special offers, welcome visitors and advertise space available for musicians travelling to play in Belfast.

Links to download these assets are available via the Council website, along with a business toolkit packed with additional info to help proprietors plan ahead and make the most of the opportunities Fleadh will bring.