THE late Sister Anne McCourt was a beloved educator and pastoral leader at St Genevieve's High School in West Belfast.

A member of the Sisters of St Louis, she dedicated her life to the school and community. In addition to her education and spiritual duties, Sr Anne was deeply involved in the Foodstock charity which addresses poverty in the city through a number of different programmes.

Following a brief illness, she passed away aged 93 years on June 24 and was laid to rest after a Requiem Mass at St Agnes' Church.

St Genevieve's High School said in a statement: "Sister Anne gave so much to St Genevieve’s, both as a valued teacher and leader, and in the years following her retirement through her continued support of our students.

"She dedicated her life to serving others, and her kindness, care and commitment have left a lasting mark on generations of young people and colleagues.

"Her legacy lives on in the community she helped to build and in the many lives she touched. This reflects the values we continue to hold at the heart of our school each day.

"The final journey of Sister Anne was a deeply moving and fitting tribute to a life completely dedicated to faith, love, and education.

"Following a beautiful funeral mass supported by our school choir, Sister Anne was taken on her final journey around the grounds of her much-loved St Genevieve’s School.

"Guarded by the love of those she spent her life serving, she was surrounded by the students, staff and community members who stood as a guard of honour. As she passed through the school gates one last time, the atmosphere was filled with profound love and gratitude.

"St Genevieve’s was not just a workplace for Sister Anne; it was her heart, her mission, and her home. Seeing her surrounded by the vibrant community she helped shape was a perfect reflection of her legacy.

"Her final journey around the school was a beautiful closing chapter to a life well-lived, ensuring that her memory will forever echo in the halls of St Genevieve’s."

Councillor Paul Doherty said: "I am absolutely heartbroken at the news of the passing of Sister Anne from St Genevieve’s School – an incredible woman.

"While the coming days will be filled with sadness, I will be thinking of the many young people and families she supported down through the years, and how often she helped lift people through difficult times.

"It was always a real honour for us at Foodstock to work alongside Sister Anne and the school, especially at times like Christmas when families needed support most. Her kindness, care and quiet determination made a real difference in so many lives.

"She gave so much to St Genevieve’s and to our wider community, and her legacy will live on in the generations of young people she helped, guided and believed in.

She will never be forgotten."