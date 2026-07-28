THE annual Debates and Discussions programme for Féile 2026 was launched on Monday at St Mary’s University College on the Falls Road.
Over 90 debates and discussions events are scheduled to take place over until August 9.
Féile Debates and Discussions committee chairperson, Emeritus Professor Bill Rolston, said: “If you are serious about it, you won't have time for anything else in late July and early August except to be at Feile's discussions and debates.
“From the start, Feile decided that the festival would contain not only the usual elements such as music, drama and sport, but that there would also be a significant element of political discussion.
“We have come a long way since, but one thing remains the same: the commitment to high quality talks and discussion.
“Issues like a border poll, exiting the union, language rights, partition and its impact, the health service, workers rights, the economy, and Palestine are major topics."
He added: “This year will be the biggest and best Féile Debates and Discussions programme yet.
“It is the biggest in Ireland and possibly even in Europe. With over ninety debates and discussions taking place and many thousands attending, there is something to interest everyone.
“Every debate and discussion is free to attend with no tickets required.
John Jones, programme partner and Kennedy Centre Manager, added: “The Kennedy Centre is delighted to be associated with Féile an Phobail as a proud partner. We have been a committed partner of Féile since we opened our doors in 1991.
“We understand the importance of Féile to the local community and wish it well with its plans to welcome the world to this year’s Féile.
“We are delighted to be sponsoring the Debates and Discussions element of the programme.
“We hope that all attending will enjoy themselves and will gain a better understanding of the local community and the world around them.”
Among the debates and discussions highlights are:
The Tom Hartley Lecture Series: The Road To Partition
Áras Ui Chonghaile
28th, 29th, 30th, 31st July 1pm
A Conversation with the Language and Identity Commissioners
St Mary’s University College
Thursday 30th July 1pm
Pól Deeds and Lee Reynolds in conversation
Nicola Sturgeon in Conversation with Doireann Ní Ghlacáin
St Mary’s University College
Thursday 30th July 7pm
Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon joins Féile an Phobail for a special Ireland’s Future event, in conversation with Doireann Ní Ghlacáin
Frank Stagg – A Heroic Leader
St Mary’s University College
Friday 31st July 3pm
Hunger Striker Frank Stagg’s brother George will speak about the life of his brother
The Hardest Bridge
St Mary’s University College
Friday 31st July 5pm
Jo Berry and Pat Magee will take about reconciliation between enemies
Let’s Talk Politics
St Mary’s University College
Monday 3rd August
Chris Donnelly, Sarah Creighton, and Gavan Reilly on the panel for this incredibly popular event, which will be chaired by David McCann
The Union Isn’t Working: How Can We Exit?
St Mary’s University College
Monday 3rd August 7pm
Sinn Féin, Plaid Cymru, and the SNP discuss how their countries can exit the union in the time ahead
West Belfast Talks Back
St Mary’s University College, Falls Road
Wednesday 5th August 7pm
The annual West Belfast Talks Back debate, with former senior DUP member David Graham, Belfast Telegraph Journalist Allison Morris, and Sinn Féin South Down MP Chris Hazzard among the panelists so far.