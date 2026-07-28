THE annual Debates and Discussions programme for Féile 2026 was launched on Monday at St Mary’s University College on the Falls Road.

Over 90 debates and discussions events are scheduled to take place over until August 9.

Féile Debates and Discussions committee chairperson, Emeritus Professor Bill Rolston, said: “If you are serious about it, you won't have time for anything else in late July and early August except to be at Feile's discussions and debates.

“From the start, Feile decided that the festival would contain not only the usual elements such as music, drama and sport, but that there would also be a significant element of political discussion.

“We have come a long way since, but one thing remains the same: the commitment to high quality talks and discussion.

“Issues like a border poll, exiting the union, language rights, partition and its impact, the health service, workers rights, the economy, and Palestine are major topics."

He added: “This year will be the biggest and best Féile Debates and Discussions programme yet.

“It is the biggest in Ireland and possibly even in Europe. With over ninety debates and discussions taking place and many thousands attending, there is something to interest everyone.

“Every debate and discussion is free to attend with no tickets required.

John Jones, programme partner and Kennedy Centre Manager, added: “The Kennedy Centre is delighted to be associated with Féile an Phobail as a proud partner. We have been a committed partner of Féile since we opened our doors in 1991.

“We understand the importance of Féile to the local community and wish it well with its plans to welcome the world to this year’s Féile.

“We are delighted to be sponsoring the Debates and Discussions element of the programme.

“We hope that all attending will enjoy themselves and will gain a better understanding of the local community and the world around them.”



Among the debates and discussions highlights are:

The Tom Hartley Lecture Series: The Road To Partition

Áras Ui Chonghaile

28th, 29th, 30th, 31st July 1pm

A Conversation with the Language and Identity Commissioners

St Mary’s University College

Thursday 30th July 1pm

Pól Deeds and Lee Reynolds in conversation

Nicola Sturgeon in Conversation with Doireann Ní Ghlacáin

St Mary’s University College

Thursday 30th July 7pm

Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon joins Féile an Phobail for a special Ireland’s Future event, in conversation with Doireann Ní Ghlacáin

Frank Stagg – A Heroic Leader

St Mary’s University College

Friday 31st July 3pm

Hunger Striker Frank Stagg’s brother George will speak about the life of his brother

The Hardest Bridge

St Mary’s University College

Friday 31st July 5pm

Jo Berry and Pat Magee will take about reconciliation between enemies

Let’s Talk Politics

St Mary’s University College

Monday 3rd August

Chris Donnelly, Sarah Creighton, and Gavan Reilly on the panel for this incredibly popular event, which will be chaired by David McCann

The Union Isn’t Working: How Can We Exit?

St Mary’s University College

Monday 3rd August 7pm

Sinn Féin, Plaid Cymru, and the SNP discuss how their countries can exit the union in the time ahead

West Belfast Talks Back

St Mary’s University College, Falls Road

Wednesday 5th August 7pm

The annual West Belfast Talks Back debate, with former senior DUP member David Graham, Belfast Telegraph Journalist Allison Morris, and Sinn Féin South Down MP Chris Hazzard among the panelists so far.