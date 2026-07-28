A PRESBYTERIAN heritage tour and the first talk from historian Tom Hartley are the main events at Féile an Phobail on Tuesday.

At 10am, a 1.3 mile walking tour will commence discovering some elements of West Belfast’s lost Presbyterian Heritage – including industrial, architectural, and charitable influences on the Lower Falls.

The walk starts from the corner of College Square North and Durham Street to the former Broadway Presbyterian Church (now An Chultúrlann).

All dates: Tue 28th, Wed 29th, Tue 4th Aug at 10am and Thu 30th July at 2pm.

You can book here. Meeting point is corner of College Square North/Durham Street.

At 1pm in Áras Uí Chonghaile, historian Tom Hartley will outline the genesis of partition and pinpoint that moment in Irish history when the idea of a separate parliament for the North emerged.

'A Carnival of Reaction: The Tom Hartley Lecture Series: The Road to Partition' is a free event. The narrative begins in the middle of the 19th century and ends with the Easter Rising.

There will also be Féile Trad Trails at 10am Cultúrlann, 12pm in Áras Uí Chonghaile and Raidió Fáilte.