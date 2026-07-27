THE Falls Park will no longer operate as a campsite during the Fleadh due to lower than anticipated booking numbers.

Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann is coming to Belfast for the first time between August 2 and 9.

In preparation Belfast City Council invited bookings for three Fleadh campsites as part of the event on the Ormeau Park, Titanic Quarter and Falls Park.

With just a week to go the Falls Park will no longer operate as a Fleadh campsite, with all pre-bookings being transferred to Ormeau Park.

A spokesperson for Belfast City Council said: “The tent campsite at Falls Park will no longer operate during the Fleadh due to lower than anticipated booking numbers.

"All campers with existing bookings are being contacted and will be accommodated at Ormeau Park, where tent‑camping provision will continue throughout the Fleadh.

“The decision to consolidate tent camping at Ormeau Park ensures that campers can enjoy all the atmosphere that a busier campsite generates. Three sites were planned because camping has always been a hugely popular part of the Fleadh experience.

"As a city host, Belfast does offer a wide range of certified accommodation for visitors to choose from, including alternative options for larger groups, such as student accommodation and short-term lets, and overall bookings across the tourism sector remain strong during the Fleadh period. The Titanic Quarter campsite for camper vans and caravans has almost reached capacity.

“Consolidating tent provision ensures that visitors who wish to camp can continue to do so at Ormeau Park, where bookings remain open at fleadhcheoil.ie/camping. With a vibrant fringe programme taking place across all quarters of the city, Fleadh visitors who are keen to explore and enjoy the city’s neighbourhoods can continue to do so using the city’s direct transport links.”