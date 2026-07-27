A NORTH Belfast man will run from Dublin to Belfast to raise money for a local mental health charity.

Gareth Madden (35) is manager of the Burger Club on the Cliftonville Road.

On August 17, he will run from Malahide outside Dublin to the Burger Club over four days.

All funds raised will be donated to the TAMHI (Tackling Awareness of Mental Health Issues) charity.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, Gareth explained: "On August 17, I will be taking on a challenge that will see me run from Dublin to Belfast.

"This is to raise awareness for mental health and to let everyone know that there is support out there.

"Over the years I have been personally affected with my mental health as well as addiction and thankfully have come out the other side.

"I thought it was time to give something back.

"I hope my challenge will inspire others."

You can donate to Gareth's run on Just Giving.