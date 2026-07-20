THREE men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a serious assault in the New Lodge in North Belfast.

Shortly before 6pm on Monday evening, police received a report that a man had been assaulted inside a residential property in the Duncairn Parade area.

Three men, one aged in his 30s, and two aged in their 40s, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. They remain in police custody, assisting with enquiries.

Police and colleagues from the emergency services remain at the scene.

Inspector Holmes said: "Anyone with any information which might assist police should contact us using our witness appeal form at https://reporting.psni.police.uk/appeals quoting 1454 of 20/07/26 or call us on 101.

“Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."