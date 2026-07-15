THE cousin of a Poleglass man who died after a motorcycle crash says "no words will ever be enough" following his tragic death.

Troy-Joel 'TJ' Kennedy (20) was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries following the Shaws Road collision on July 5 but sadly died on Saturday.

Posting on Facebook, TJ's cousin Nícóil Nic Bheinsín said: "My heart is broken. I don’t even know where to begin because no words will ever be enough for the loss of my beautiful little bro Troy

"You weren’t just my cousin. I loved you from the moment you were born. I helped look after you, you came to live with me so many times growing up, and somewhere along the way you became so much more than family, you became one of my best friends.

"We talked about everything – our worries, our dreams, the things we couldn’t tell anyone else and of course me and my bitching that was our fav convos. You were always one phone call away, and so was I.

"You were the person I’d ring to tell everything to, and I know you did the same with me. I don’t know how I’m supposed to pick up my phone now and know you’re not there."

Detective Inspector Stewart, from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “We are continuing to investigate the circumstances of what happened.

“At approximately 6pm on Sunday, 5th July police received a report of a collision involving a blue Volkswagen Touran and silver Yamaha Tracer in the Shaws Road area, at its junction with Greenan.

“Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the scene – and Mr Kennedy was taken onward to hospital. No other injuries were reported.

“We urge anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1279 05/07/26 or by using our witness appeal form at https://reporting.psni.police.uk/appeals.”

You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

In his death notice, TJ is described as a loving son to Mamie and Billy, loving brother to Marty, Kyle and Logan and an adored grandson, nephew, stepbrother, uncle, cousin and friend to many. Funeral arrangements to follow.