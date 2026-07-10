IRISH language rappers Kneecap are to headline a Falls Park, Belfast show as part of Féile an Phobail on Thursday 6th August.



The massive charity ‘Uppa Falls’ gig will see a full line up of special guests, with all profits going to two Irish language projects; Glór na Móna’s Croí na Carraige Irish language youth and community hub in West Belfast, and Seán Dolans GAA Club Irish language hub in Derry.



Support on the night, hand selected by Kneecap, will be provided by Bob Vylan, Miss Kaninna and Liambo Slice.



Tickets for the Kneecap charity giveback gig will go on sale on Monday 13th July at 10am, from Ticketmaster.ie.



Kneecap, comprised of Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap, and DJ Próvaí, are known globally for their unwavering support for Palestine against the Israeli genocide in Gaza.



Two of the members of the trio, Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh and Naoise Ó Cairealláin are from West Belfast, while the third member, J. J. Ó Dochartaigh, is from Derry.



This gig is about giving back to the communities that Kneecap was born out of. Communities that place humanity and solidarity before anything else.



Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, known as Mo Chara, was charged in Britain on trumped-up terror charges in May 2025, before the case spectacularly collapsed in a huge blow for the British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer.



This followed Kneecaps successful legal case against the British government (Kemi Badenoch) in 2024 when funding was withheld - monies they then donated to two charities in the Falls and Shankill equally.



All three members of the group are fluent Irish language speakers and are active campaigners for full equality and rights for the Irish language.



Féile an Phobail Director Kevin Gamble said: “We are delighted to announce that Kneecap will be performing a massive charity gig at Féile an Phobail in the Falls Park on Thursday 6th August.



"Kneecap not only speak out to assist communities but take actions too - this is yet another clear example of that ensuring a huge amount will go into our community thanks to them."



“This year’s Féile will be the biggest ever and today’s final concert announcement is our biggest.



“Kneecap are coming home to West Belfast for their massive outdoor ‘Uppa Falls’ charity gig, in the heart of a community that absolutely loves them.



“Kneecap have shown that when artists speak out about issues here in Ireland and across the world, that people listen and that they can raise awareness and make a real difference.



“The issues of Palestine and the Irish language are so important to Kneecap, and they are also so important to people here in West Belfast.



“We are incredibly proud of them for everything they have achieved.



“This is the biggest concert line-up we have ever had at Féile an Phobail and this shows the enormous growth of Féile, from our inception in 1988, at a time when this community was being attacked and demonised, to now being the biggest community based arts festival in Ireland and having over 700 events across 16 days in 2026.



“We are looking forward now to getting Féile underway and making this the biggest Féile ever.”

Glór na Móna will be the main recipient of the Kneecap charity gig, receiving two-thirds of all profits raised.



Established in 2004 by young community activists in Upper Springfield, West Belfast, Glór na Móna has grown from a modest Irish language community project into one of the most significant and renowned grassroots language, youth and community organisations in Ireland.



For over twenty years, the organisation has used the Irish language as a vehicle for critically engaged education, youth development, activist campaigning, language reclamation, community empowerment and wider social and economic regeneration in an area that remains among the most disadvantaged in the north of Ireland.



The story of Kneecap is deeply connected and embedded in that journey, with Liam Óg, Naoise and JJ all shaped in different ways by the youth, music, festival and language-rights spaces created by Glór na Móna and An Dream Dearg.

Conchur O Muadaigh, Chairperson Glór na Móna said: "This donation will go directly towards building Croí na Carraige, Glór na Móna’s landmark new Irish medium youth and community hub in the heart of West Belfast.



"Once built, Croí na Carraige will be the first multi-purpose Irish language youth facility of its kind in the history of the north, providing a permanent home for young people, families, learners, artists and activists.



"At a time when the project is within touching distance of beginning, this support will help close the final funding gap and turn years of community organising into bricks, mortar and lasting sustainable infrastructure for the next generation young leaders.



"This is more than a donation; it is a legacy investment by Kneecap back into a working class community that helped inspire and shape them.”

Seán Dolan’s G.A.C. is a long-established Gaelic Athletic Club in the heart of Creggan, Derry City. Founded in 1942, it is one of the city’s oldest GAA clubs and has shaped local sporting life for generations. In 2000, the club became the first junior club ever to receive the All-Ireland Club of the Year award.



Today, Seán Dolan’s fields boys’ and girls’ teams from under-8s through to senior men and women, providing a full pathway of participation and development. More than 450 players take part in Gaelic football each week, reflecting the club’s deep community reach and commitment to nurturing talent across all ages.



With support from JJ Ó Dochartaigh, the club plans to launch an innovative Irish language initiative hub, An tSíol.

Seán Dolan’s G.A.C Chairperson, Danny Cassidy added: "This project will deliver community based Irish language programmes for club members and the wider community, including targeted classes for adults and fun immersion activities for younger players.

"An tSíol will also use modern technology—such as podcasts and digital learning tools—to engage the club’s youth section. The intention of An tSiol is to have the Irish Language front and centre in the day-to-day life of Seán Dolans GFC."