A MAN will stand trial later this year on a charge of manslaughter following the death of West Belfast man Joseph Brennan in 2024.

Mr Brennan, from Colinvale in Poleglass, was found with serious injuries following an altercation outside a local bar on March 6, 2024

Joseph Martin Dempsey (38) from Clonard Gardens appeared in the dock of Belfast Crown Court on Monday where he was arraigned on a single count of manslaughter.

He is charged with unlawfully killing Mr Brennan on March 6, 2024 and when asked how he pleaded to the charge, Dempsey replied “not guilty”.

A trial date of November 18 was set by the senior judge who said she would review the case on September 18.

Madam Justice McBride released Dempsey on continuing bail ahead of his trial.