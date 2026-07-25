McKeever Hotels IHC

Group Two - Round One



St Paul's 0-14

Glenarm 3-21



At Shaws Road

GLENARM came to the city and put on an attacking masterclass in hurling, giving St Paul's a bloody nose in the opening round of the 2026 Intermediate Championship on the Shaws Road on Friday evening.

It was an enthralling encounter which saw the city side left stunned after the men from the Antrim coast seemed to be flawless in their attacking pursuit with Aiden Scullion testament to that as the midfielder found the back of the net at either end of the game.

Daniel Black and Paddy McAuley found their range early on for the men in sky blue as the pair struck two peach efforts to split the uprights inside the opening minutes.

Caolan Ó Duibhfinn found St Paul's opening score with a great effort and he would prove to be the star for the men in red and white hoops. However, on his own, he couldn't staunch the losses to Glenarm.

In the fifth minute the net bulged when Aiden Scullion managed to retrieve the ball in a tight forward area before he found himself dead centre of the net and drove the slíotar into the top roof of the net.

St Paul's struggled to really find rhythm and despite scores from Ó'Duibhfinn and Sean Óg McLaren moments after the goal's concession, Glenarm were always able to find a point in reply instantly. Such as when Daniel Black struck the top of the net with a great score off the right.

Niall McGarel proved why he was the danger man and managed to plant his feet and point before intercepting the puck-out and striking over a second point.

The hosts were too reliant on the front three in the half-forward line to create any momentum, with Sean Munce often returning into his own half to battle for possession. Though he did manage to set Ó Duibhfinn up for a terrific score in the 15th minute.

GOAL THREAT: Aiden Scullion blasted the net on two occasions

Glenarm never looked set to lose their footing, and a sensational score from Darren Hamill was accompanied by Liam O'Neill striking a white flag and Sean O'Boyle's driving solo run resulting in another addition to their points column on the scoreboard.

A great score from Ó Duibhfinn kept St Paul's within touching distance but when Hamill and O'Neill found joy for the coastal side it was feeling like an uphill battle.

With the wind beginning to blow, the flow of the game was expected to be impacted in favour of the Shaws Road men despite their eight-point deficit at the break.

Indeed, Ó Duibhfinn helped St Paul's come out swinging and they should have done more with their early half possession. However, after a string of wides, Glenarm woke again with Hamill and Liam O'Neill both stretching their sides lead out once more.

Kieran O'Boyle managed to thump a monstrous effort from inside his own half and scores from McLaren and Ó Duibhfinn helped St Paul's maintain their slim hopes of a comeback.

But when St Paul's had a chance to find the net, Ó Duibhfinn's effort soared ever-so-slightly too high and they had to settle for a point.

The win for Glenarm was all but inevitable when Sean O'Boyle managed to find space in the box and blast his effort low and to the left ripping the net in the process.

St Paul's did roll the subs in hopes for an answer but they failed to trouble Abram in the Glenarm net.

Sean Óg McLaren hit a couple of scores to ease the blow to St Paul's, but the icing was put on the cake for Glenarm when Aiden Scullion managed to latch onto a loose ball and squeeze an effort into the top corner for a third Glenarm goal.

A late score from Stephen Rooney saw the recently retired Antrim star get on the scoresheet.

Injury time was limited and referee Kevin Parke sounded his whistle to mark full time and a resounding win for Glenarm.

St Paul's XV: C Murray; L Walsh, D Stevenson, T Auld; T Duff, S Rooney 0-1, C Killyleagh; M Munce, D Quinn; S Munce, S Óg McLaren 0-4 (2F), C Ó'Duibhfinn 0-9 (3F); D Chapman, C Finnegan, O Donnelly

Subs: B Buns for D Chapman (HT)

Glenarm XV: M Abram; B Hamill, J Scullion, N Rodgers; K O'Boyle 0-1, C Magill, M Furey; C Ward, A Scullion 2-1; N McGarel 0-2, L O'Neill 0-3, D Black 0-3; P McAuley 0-1, D Hamill 0-8(6F), S O'Boyle 1-1

Subs: Ryan O'Boyle 0-1