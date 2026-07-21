THE Falls Road is taking on a new look as Department for Infrastructure workers have been busy adding bilingual road markings to bus stops and installing bilingual signage along the road.

WATCH: New Bilingual traffic signs and road markings installed on the Falls Road as part of a rollout in Belfast’s Gaeltacht Quarter. pic.twitter.com/85IS9Fgwd5 — Andersonstown News (@ATownNews) July 21, 2026

The work comes as part of a pilot scheme facilitated by the Department of Infrastructure.

New signage has also been erected in various other spots along the Falls, with An Dream Dearg saying on their Instagram, "Giorraíonn dhá theanga bóthar" – "Two languages shorten the road."

Sinn Féin West Belfast MLA Aisling Reilly welcomed the development.

“Today marks an important milestone as the first bilingual directional signs are erected in the Gaeltacht Quarter, representing another significant step in making Gaeilge more visible and valued in our city," she said.

“This is a welcome investment by Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins and a major achievement for everyone who has worked tirelessly over many years to protect, promote and strengthen our Irish language community.

“The Gaeltacht Quarter is at the heart of the Irish language revival in Belfast, and these bilingual signs will not only reflect the area's rich cultural and linguistic heritage but also demonstrate the growing recognition of Gaeilge in our public spaces.

“I look forward to seeing the project completed in the months ahead, with the full programme of new bilingual road signage and road markings helping to further enhance the identity and visibility of the Gaeltacht Quarter for residents and visitors alike.”

Speaking about the installation of bilingual signs and road markings in the Gaeltacht Quarter, Cuisle Nic Liam, Language Rights Coordinator with Conradh na Gaeilge, welcomed the development.

“Dual language signage plays an essential role in increasing the visibility and normalisation of the Irish language within our shared public space. We look forward to continuing to work with the Minister and all relevant partners to see this successful pilot replicated in other communities in the very near future.”



Irish Language Commissioner Pól Deeds also praised the new signage.

“I am delighted to see this important scheme being rolled out in the Gaeltacht Quarter. This initiative recognises and supports the vibrant Irish-speaking community in West Belfast, and I hope it will be extended in the future in line with the Best Practice Standards currently being developed by my office.

“The duty placed on our public authorities through legislation, alongside existing government commitments to support the growth of the Irish language, has a vital role to play in language planning and protection.”