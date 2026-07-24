ELEVEN teams will be competing for glory in Antrim's Intermediate Club championship with the sides split amongst two groups. This Friday will see the commencement of the 2026 competition.

The Intermediate often throws up the most competitive set of fixtures with every side that enters firmly believing they have a shot at becoming the kings of the second-tier.

Last season was an outlier with Glenariff Oisíns completing a flawless division two and intermediate cup double.

This season, however, the Intermediate Championship will be in receipt of some much-needed reformatting as in seasons' past the chance of knockout hurling was only available for the top two in each group — with seven teams exiting before a knockout slíotar was pucked.

Group One consists of six teams, and Group Two is where the remaining five will battle it out for six spots and a chance at knockout hurling - three in each.

The new format includes the extra round. There will be a helping hand for the group-winners with table-toppers (1st) earning an automatic semi-final berth whilst second (2nd) and third (3rd) in each group will earn a shot to play in the quarter-finals.

Let's see who we think will place where in the group phase — and who might be best set to prevail as champions.

Group One:

Rasharkin (Yellow/Blue Hoops)

The men from the causeway coast will be appearing in the Intermediate Championship once again following last season's first appearance in quite some time following their Junior glory of the season prior.

I expect these lads to take some scalps.

Key Player: Donagh Quigg

Best Finish: Group Stage (2025)

Predicted Group Finish: 5th

St Galls (Navy)

Intermediate is historically a level at which the Milltown men thrive. They have tasted success at this level on three previous occasions — including that great run in 2018 which saw the West Belfast club-side almost match their football All-Ireland heroics of 2010.

Last season the club was at the lowest of lows and conceded their final championship game following elimination in the fixture previous. Yet, under the tutelage of Joe McDaniels and Karl Stewart, plus a strong backroom set-up, they've enjoyed a firmly competitive campaign. If the stars align, they could be back in the big time.

Key Player: Dubhaltach Wilson

Best Finish: Winners (2018)

Predicted Group Finish: 3rd

Creggan (green/yellow hoops)

Since they won the tournament, the boys from South Antrim have struggled to repeat that feat. They fared less well at the Ulster stage with Carrickmore besting them at the final four stage.

This part of the world comes alive when it comes to Championship season, no matter the size of the ball. I firmly believe that they will be a strong force in this season's contest.

Key Player: Morgan Nelson

Best Finish: Winners (2023)

Predicted Group Finish: 2nd

St Brigid's Cloughmills (Black/Red Hoops)

Ten years have passed since Cloughmills managed to claim glory at this level. But since the day they clinched silverware, they have found each season a challenge.

Last year, they bombed out at the group phase. They have struggled to find consistency in Division Two despite showing a competitive streak with big wins throughout the campaign.

St Paul's will hope they can achieve knockout hurling for the first time in many years

Key Player: Michael Devlin

Best Finish: Winners (2016)

Predicted Group Finish: 4th

Carey Faughs (Green/White)

A tough campaign at the top table in 2025 has left Carey returning to the Intermediate championship with their tail tucked firmly between their legs. Suffice to say, they took some serious beatings when they made their debut in the SHC.

The league campaign was a mixed bag of results but they are notoriously a side which gears up towards the end of the campaign.There is a belief among the players that they can use their experience to navigate a very tough group phase.

Key Player: Conor McBride

Best Finish: Winners (2024)

Predicted Group Finish: 1st

Group Two

St Paul’s (red/white hoops)

Arguably the surprise package in 2026 Division Two, St Paul's enjoyed an impressive league phase. Now it is now time for the hoops to show their talent and flex their muscles when it comes to the big stage.

St Paul's regularly struggled at the Intermediate Championship level with failure to progress past the group stage becoming an all-too familiar end to their championship campaigns. A much-vaunted rework could bode well for the Shaws Road men with third place now rewarding a progression to the knockouts.

Key Player: Caolán Ó Duibhfinn

Best Finish: Runner's Up (2012)

Predicted Group Finish: 3rd

Tír na nÓg (white/navy)

Last season Randalstown found themselves competing for the title with Glenariff Oisín's but, in all honesty, the Whitehill side rarely threatened to cause much of an upset.

The club itself have had their issues with players departing for shores abroad and the inability to replace key men could hamper their chances. Nevertheless, if they can repeat their form of 2020, then who knows?

Key Player: Caleb Smith

Best Finish: Winners (2020)

Predicted Group Finish: 4th

Shane O'Neill (Glenarm) (sky blue/navy)

A team still relatively new to the second tier, and a unique side who have the nicest part of the North Coast all to themselves when it comes to player recruitment - Carnlough. It is no surprise to see them burst onto the scene at a higher level than the Junior Championship.

Last season Shane O'Neill's did not make the impact they'd hoped but that does not mean they cannot cause an upset or two. With that extra spot up for grabs, they can make their names known.

Key Player: Niall McGarel

Best Finish: Group Stage (2025)

Predicted Group Finish: 5th

Clooney Gaels (red/black/red)

Semi-finalists in last seasons competition, they were unfortunate to come up against the high-flying Glenariff in the semis.

A team who are built on strength from the back and often play an enjoyable brand of high-scoring hurling Clooney Gaels could be a dangerous side for any side to face, especially in the knockout phase of championship hurling.

Key Player: James O’Connell

Best Finish: Winners (2022)

Predicted Group Finish: 2nd

Con Magees (Glenravel) (green/white)

The men from the Glens will hope their Junior winning campaign of last season can propel them to the dizzying heights of the second tier.

They showed they know what it takes to win and are no stranger to the competition having won it in the past. But as a team who still ply their trade in Division Three, it may prove a tall order for them to really cause much of a stir at this level.

Key Player: Conleth O’Loan

Best Finish: Winners (2001)

Predicted Group Finish: 6th

Cushendun (Black/Green)

The Glensmen often get middle sibling syndrome when it comes to talking hurling in North Antrim. In truth, when you sit in the heart of the Glens and are surrounded by Cushendall, Ballycastle and the likes it can make it tough to really show strength in numbers.

However, there is hope building that the black and green village-men can finally see green and black ribbons tied to the trophy?

Key Player: Conlaoth 'Loaf' McNeill

Best Finish: Winners (2007)

Predicted Group Finish: 1st

Predicted Winners: Cushendun

Dark Horses: Creggan Kickhams