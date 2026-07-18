FROM artisan producers and market traders to independent cafés, restaurants and drinks brands, Belfast’s thriving food and drink scene will serve up a warm welcome to the 800,000+ people expected to attend the Comhaltas Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Belfast this August.

The city’s food and drink offering will play a central role during the world’s biggest celebration of Irish music and culture, from Sunday 2 to Sunday 9 August, helping musicians and event-goers relax and refuel between competitions, sessions and 200+ events.

Individual venues city-wide are also planning their own special Fleadh offers and taster menus, alongside performance spaces for musicians.

A Food and Drink Village beside Belfast Cathedral, operated by Market Place Europe on behalf of Belfast City Council, will provide a dedicated destination for local traders, producers and growers to showcase their flavours to visitors.

The family-friendly space will be open from 11am to 6pm on Sunday 2 and Sunday 9 August, 10am to 8pm from Monday 3 to Wednesday 5 August and 10am to 11pm from Thursday 6 to Saturday 8 August.

It will include a delicious, diverse menu celebrating the region’s unique flavours and the best local ingredients, alongside relaxed, communal seating, a covered dining area and performance space for live music, providing the soundtrack to your snack.

Normally only open at weekends, St George’s Market will also be open throughout the week of the Fleadh, welcoming visitors on 10am to 3pm on Sunday 2 August as usual, then from 10am to 5pm, Monday 3 to Wednesday 5 August, before extending its opening hours to 10am to 10pm from Thursday 6 to Sunday 9 August – expected to be the busiest days of the event.

Belfast’s oldest market will offer the ideal place to relax with friends, grab a coffee or sweet treat and shop for souvenirs and handcrafted goods, with live music and additional space for traders in neighbouring Verner Street.

Another official Fleadh location, ICC Belfast/Waterfront Hall, will also host its own Craic and Craft Market. Set just outside the competition venues, it offers an easy-to-reach culinary stop, packed with street food vendors, family activities and live music.

Councillor Joe Duffy, Chair of the council’s City Growth and Regeneration Committee, said: “The Fleadh is an opportunity to celebrate not only our local music and culture, but also the incredible people who help make Belfast such a vibrant place to visit.

“Behind every stall, café and restaurant is a personal story – people who have built businesses, developed products and contributed to the city’s growing reputation as a food and drink destination.

“Through the Belfast Flavours network, our business and tourism teams have been working closely with local producers and independent businesses to help them make the most of this opportunity to connect with new audiences, showcase their skills and demonstrate the quality and creativity that can be found right across Belfast.”

With additional late-night bus services now confirmed for the Fleadh, visitors can also extend their experience until later in the evening to enjoy a taste of world-class restaurants, neighbourhood cafés and lively bars.

Further along the Maritime Mile, a packed programme of activities will also get tastebuds tingling, with the Titanic Quarter Night Market (4pm to 10pm, Thursday 6 and Friday 7 August) and the Titanic Food Festival (11am to 5pm, Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 August). Located at SS Nomadic, they’ll be joined by live music sessions, outdoor movie screenings, carnival games and pop-up céilís.

Look out for the Fleadh-friendly signs at venues across the city for special offers and menus or check in with venues and businesses directly to see what they have available.