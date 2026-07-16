A WOMAN has died following a hit-and-run road traffic collision in North Belfast on Thursday morning.

She has been named as Raven Adams (24), originally from the Tipperary area.

A 22-year-old man was also seriously injured as a result of the collision in the York Street.

Detective Inspector Stewart from the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “We received a report at approximately 2.40am of a single-vehicle collision involving two pedestrians.

“It was reported the pedestrians were struck by a vehicle – the driver of which, a 22-year-old man, subsequently fled the scene, and was later arrested by officers in the nearby Cavehill area.

“He remains in police custody at this time as enquiries continue into the circumstances of what happened.

“Officers attended the scene, alongside colleagues from other emergency services where medical treatment was provided to both pedestrians.

“Sadly, the female was pronounced deceased at the scene – while the man has been taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

“The road has now fully reopened following a number of earlier closures in the area.

"We would appeal for anyone with information about the collision or who has dash-cam footage of what happened, to contact police using our witness appeal form at https://reporting.psni.police.uk/appeals quoting reference 181 16/07/26 or call us on 101."