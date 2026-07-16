A multi-agency meeting has taken place today to address ongoing anti-social issues on the Stewartstown Road.

Those taking part included the Youth Work Alliance, the PSNI, Belfast City Council and the Youth Justice Agency. We reported earlier this week that scramblers and motorbikes were driven recklessly through the area on Monday evening, mounting pavements and putting local residents at serious risk.

Danny Baker MLA has described the serious disorder in recent nights as "completely unacceptable" and warned that it is placing local residents at risk.

"The incidents we have witnessed in the Colin area over recent weeks cannot continue," he said.

"We are appealing to everyone not to become involved in this dangerous and reckless behaviour. Today's meeting was an important step in bringing all the relevant agencies together to coordinate an effective response.

"Over the coming nights I will continue to be on the ground supporting youth workers as they engage with young people. We also urge parents and guardians to encourage their children to stay away from the Stewartstown Road.

"We have secured additional funding for youth workers, alongside education programmes for young people and parents highlighting the dangers associated with these motorbikes, scramblers and e-scooters.

"There are many positive activities taking place across the Colin area this weekend, and I would encourage young people to get involved and make the most of those opportunities."

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey added: "Today we brought together all the key agencies to develop a coordinated plan to address these ongoing issues.

"There is genuine concern within the community that, if this dangerous driving continues, someone could lose their life. This reckless behaviour is not representative of our community, and residents simply want to live in peace and safety.

"I want to commend the local organisations, youth workers and community groups who have worked tirelessly over recent days to engage with young people and support local residents.

"We will also be writing to both the Education Authority and the Department of Justice to ask them to reinstate on street youth provision and give organisations the resources they need to engage with young people consistently and not just when issues arise.”