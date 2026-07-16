RADIUS Housing has officially broken ground on the first phase of a landmark new housing development on the Glen Road, marking the beginning of a £43million investment that will deliver 140 high-quality homes and create a vibrant new community near Hannahstown.

The development represents the first phase of a wider 260-home masterplan and is located adjacent to an earlier phase delivered by Radius Housing in partnership with Choice Housing.

Planning approval for the scheme was secured in June 2024 and will provide a diverse mix of general needs, wheelchair-accessible and homes designed specifically for older people.

The development will comprise:

12 two-person, one-bedroom general needs apartments

16 three-person, two-bedroom general needs houses

24 three-person, two-bedroom general needs apartments

49 five-person, three-bedroom general needs houses

8 six-person, four-bedroom general needs houses

17 three-person, two-bedroom Category 1 elderly apartments built to HAPPI standards

12 three-person, two-bedroom wheelchair apartments

1 five-person, three-bedroom wheelchair bungalow

1 six-person, four-bedroom wheelchair bungalow.

Designed around a central green space, the development will feature a children's play area, civic space, and specially commissioned public artwork. Significant emphasis has been placed on preserving and enhancing the site's natural features, including existing hedgerows, watercourses, and biodiversity corridors.

A key feature of the scheme will be the creation of a green corridor running through the site, incorporating community amenity space alongside measures to enhance biodiversity and protect existing environmental assets.

All homes will be constructed to EPC A rating standards and enhanced Fabric Energy Efficiency Standards, helping residents benefit from warmer homes, reduced energy consumption and lower fuel bills.

The 17 apartments for older people will be built in accordance with HAPPI (Housing our Ageing Population: Panel for Innovation) principles, providing flexible, future-proofed accommodation designed to support independent living. Features will include private balconies, generous natural light, communal meeting spaces and attractive outdoor areas that maximise the site's elevated views across the city.

The £43 million development is being supported through £22.6 million in grant funding and £20.4 million in private investment.

Construction commenced on site on March 31 with completion anticipated in March 2029. The contractor appointed to deliver the scheme is EH Allingham Construction (NI) Ltd.

Jordan Allingham, Director of EH Allingham (EHA) said: "EHA are proud to be delivering this landmark development in partnership with Radius Housing. Hannahstown is a significant investment in the future of West Belfast, and our team is committed to delivering high-quality, energy-efficient homes that will serve the community.

John McLean, CEO, Radius Housing, Edward Allingham (EHA Group), Jordan Allingham (EHA Group) and Anita Conway, Director, Radius Housing

"This development reflects EHA Group's commitment to high standards in construction, sustainability and social value. Throughout the project, we will work closely with Radius Housing, local stakeholders and our supply chain to ensure quality and safety targets are achieved, while creating employment opportunities and supporting the local economy.

"Breaking ground marks the beginning of an exciting journey, and we look forward to handing over a development that will make a lasting positive impact on the lives of residents and the wider community."

Once complete, the wider development will provide homes for approximately 535 people and will benefit from a highly accessible location close to schools, community facilities and local services.

Residents will be within walking distance of St Oliver Plunkett Primary School, St Teresa's Primary School, All Saints College (Glen Road Campus), De La Salle College, St Mary's Christian Brothers Grammar School, and local neighbourhood retail facilities.

John McLean, Chief Executive of Radius Housing, said: “This marks a significant milestone in the delivery of one of the most important housing developments currently underway in Northern Ireland. Hannahstown will provide much-needed high-quality homes for hundreds of people and families in West Belfast, helping to address substantial housing demand while creating a sustainable and inclusive new neighbourhood.

“Radius's mission is to ensure that people across Northern Ireland can live good lives in their communities, and developments of this scale demonstrate that commitment in action.

"This scheme has been carefully designed to meet a wide range of housing needs, from families and older people to residents requiring wheelchair-accessible accommodation. Combined with its strong environmental credentials, extensive green space and focus on community wellbeing, Hannahstown will create a place where people can thrive for generations to come.”