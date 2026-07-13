ACFL Division One

Relegation Play-Off- Semi-Final

Sarsfields 3-17

Tír na nÓg Randalstown 2-14

At Davitt Park

A superb second-half comeback from the Paddies secured a six-point victory over Tír na nÓg Randalstown at Davitt Park on Sunday afternoon — thus retaining Sarsfields' top-flight status.

Despite sweltering conditions in Beechmount, the sides put on a superb showing of Gaelic Football which saw Sarsfields manage to overcome a seven-point deficit to blow their opponents away in the latter stages of the game.

Playing with the aid of a fresh wind in the first half, Randalstown started the brighter of the two sides. Ciaran Logan showed his superb range with a great individual point from play after just two minutes.

The Paddies responded moments later with a terrific strike of their own when Conor Morley fizzed an effort to split the uprights before Gary Lennon made light work of a short-range free to send his side into the lead after just nine minutes.

The Stewartstown Road side continued to extend their advantage after a terrific team move saw Sarsfields stretch the play and the move was eventually finished with a goal from Gary Lennon.

GOAL-THREAT: Gary Lennon pounced to find the net for Sarsfields

Despite their early lead, Randalstown fought back strongly and were determined to reignite their own hopes of evading the dreaded drop.

Darragh Fagan pointed on the mid-way point of the half before Ryan O’Neill struck a massive long-range two-pointer two minutes later to shift the momentum.

Fagan proved to be a thorn in the side of Sarsfields as he found the net with a brilliant strike a few minutes from the half to put Randalstown in control of the tie.

Sarsfields kept in touch with their opponents through a Daniel Smyth free before Jay Maguire launched a superb 45 at his former home, but late points to end the half from Caleb Smith and Eamon McAllister gave Randalstown the four-point gap when the small whistle was sounded.

Despite the deficit, Sarsfields had defended well against the wind, leaving them in a good position for the next half and that proved crucial as they would kick on in the second-period.

Speaking at full-time, defensive stalwart Joe McNally spoke about how they were never fearful going in at the break with a four-point deficit.

"We were never worried at half-time" said Joe.

"We knew we were going into the half with the wind at our backs and knew if we stuck to the gameplan we would be able to get through it.

"The second-half started a little ropey, they stretched their lead to six or seven points but we fought back and showed we had the bottle for the fight and we are just delighted we have it over the line now."

At the sound of the whistle, Randalstown’s Oliver McAtamney extended his side's lead with a fantastic individual piece of play. That was soon followed by a great two-pointer from a Darragh Fagan dead-ball.

The game looked to be getting beyond Sarsfields but their never-say-die attitude was not to be denied. Their comeback began with a free from Jay Maguire which was followed by a great point from range by Morley on the 40th minute.

Tomas Skillen and Gary Lennon managed to split the posts for Sarsfields either side of a Fagan free. However, the game would look destined to swing in favour of Tír na nÓg when Sarsfields were reduced to 14-men after a black card was brandished by the referee.

Sarsfields rallied however, and secured a well-worked team goal finished by Daniel Smyth with ten minutes remaining on the clock.

Fagan and Smyth traded points shortly after,before Randalstown seemed to regain control with five minutes left when Darragh Fagan planted the ball into the back of the net, restoring the lead for the Whitehill side.

But the topsy-turvy game took another turn when Sarsfields produced a remarkable scoring burst to close out the game. With a Tír na nÓg man also sent off, Sarsfields saw their chance to switch the momentum once again.

Daniel Smyth landed a phenomenal two-pointer and followed it up with a two-pointer from a free just a minute later.

In added time, Sarsfields shone and managed to put the game beyond their opposition.

Philip McPeake drove forward to point from play before Smyth slotted another free to keep the pressure on.

Crucially, in the third minute of added time, Sarsfields' talisman Gary Lennon fired into the net for his second goal of the game.

Randalstown managed to pull a point back but it was not enough to halt the Paddies' momentum.

Sarsfields had the final say when Fionn Jemfrey fisted the ball over the bar, sealing a spectacular seven-point victory.

The result means Randalstown will now go on to play Moneyglass in the relegation final, with the loser being subjected to the drop to Division Two ahead of the Championship campaign.

Sarsfields: Philip McPeake 0-1, Fionn Jemfrey 0-1, Conor Morley 0-3 (1xTP); Daniel Smyth 1-7 (1f, 2xTPf) Jay Maguire 0-2 (1x45), Tomas Skillen 0-1; Conor Glenholmes, Garry Lennon 2-2 (1f)