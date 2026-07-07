THERE have been renewed calls for increased safety measures on the Suffolk Road after a child was knocked down there yesterday afternoon.

Police and emergency services colleagues were called to a collision involving a car and a child at around 4pm outside the Glen Parent complex.

There is no suggestion that the car driver was at fault, but the incident has thrown the issue of safety around the busy centre into sharp focus again. There's particular concern about cars parked on double yellow lines blocking motorists' sight lines.

Paul Niblock from Glen Parent Youth Group told the Andersonstown News: "It was a very distressing incident on Monday. I hope the child makes a full speedy recovery but this was an accident waiting to happen.

"There were double yellow lines installed outside the complex last year but they are not being enforced. I am here every day and have never seen a traffic inspector.

"This complex is huge with after schools and daycare provision. There are children here all day, every day and yet it is not treated like schools, which have a 20mph sign outside.

"I proposed numerous ideas to the Department for Infrastructure and every one of them was knocked back.

"The Department need to come out here urgently and prioritise safety measures outside the complex."

Councillor Paul Doherty said: "This young lad could have lost his life on the Suffolk Road.

"This is now the second serious incident involving a young person and this road in a short space of time. Enough is enough.

"The road outside Glen Community Complex is far too dangerous, and urgent action is needed before a family is left grieving.

"I have contacted DfI and requested an urgent site meeting to look at implement immediate traffic calming, pedestrian safety and speed reduction measures so that people in this area are removed from harm.

"In the meantime, I am asking people clearly: please do not park on the double yellow lines at the front of the complex. It blocks sight lines, creates danger for children and families, and puts lives at risk.

"I am asking people to please park responsibly and help prevent a tragedy in our community."

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police and emergency services colleagues attended the Suffolk Road area following a report made at around 4pm of a collision involving a car and a child.

"Anyone with any information, including dashcam or other footage, is asked to contact police on the 101 number quoting reference 1231 of 06/07/26.

"You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."