A NEW play by Brassneck Theatre Company is set to premiere at Féile an Phobail this August.

'My Phat Life' is inspired by the hilarious social media blog, ‘From Phat to Phabulous’ by Nuala Moore.

Directed by Brassneck’s own Fionnuala Kennedy, the one-person play stars Caroline Curran from Short Strand.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Caroline said: "I play Ciara, who is a woman on a journey through life. It is a comedy but there are a number of issues including weight and mental health.

"In terms of social media today, saying how we should look and stuff is a massive factor in society today.

"The play details the pressures put on both women and men in today's world. Every single woman in the audience can relate to the play and men as well.

"I think it will strike up many conversations with people after.

"It is semi-autobiographical.

"It is going to be a really fun night out for people."

Director Fionnuala Kennedy added: "The Féile has always been so important for everyone at Brassneck. I think we have had a play premiere at Féile every year for the last 20 years.

"The audiences are incredible. They are up for anything and they always support us.

"The Roddy's is a great venue. We want to say to people to make a night out of it. The play lasts an hour, so go for dinner beforehand, see the show and stay for a few drinks after."

'My Phat Life' will perform in the Roddy McCorley Heritage Centre from July 30- August 9.

Tickets are available online here.