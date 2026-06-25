A WEEK or so ago I sat here thinking I understood the plan and blueprint (or greenprint if we are being staunch) of how Celtic would attempt to move forward after Martin O'Neill signed on the dotted line.

But absolutely nothing has changed at Celtic Football Club and to save my breath trying to fix a problem I can't fix I've had to come to terms with the realisation that you and I have no real say when it comes to the running of the football club we hold dear to our hearts.

Last Thursday in typical Celtic fashion, rather than exciting transfer talk or news confirming the backroom staff had agreed their payments, the club gave us... a brand-new third kit. Once again the Celtic fanbase were taken for exactly how the suit and tie brigade see us – paying customers. Also known as mugs

Not only that, but whilst everyone else in Scotland has been attempting to bolster their squads as people are distracted by the World Cup, Celtic announced another cash grab in the form of two pre-season friendlies set for Parkhead. Championship side Middlesborough and European giants AC Milan will take on Martin O'Neill's side ahead of the season opener against Dundee.

In years gone by, and I do mean years, the first round of European qualification or a pre-season friendly would be included in your £860 season ticket price. That, sadly, is now far from the case.

The scandalous modus operandi that is firmly rooted among the current crop of decision-makers at Celtic is simply not going to change, despite all our moaning and groaning and our pleas for someone to stand up to Dermot Desmond. The reality is it won't happen until someone's bank balance suffers.

Desmond only owns 34.7% of the club yet is the sole decision maker when it comes to spending over £3 million on a transfer fee. Or appointing a Celtic manager. Or really anything that is related to the London Stock Exchange.

The remaining picture has Lindsell Train Limited holding a 15.7% voting stake, following a slight reduction in their shareholding; and Christopher D. Trainer holding almost an 11% stake in ordinary shares; James Mark Keane has a 6.22% stake in ordinary shares.

The rest of the shares are held by minority stakeholders and some fellow fans, but if you're wondering why the voting system changes nothing and why it so often falls in line with whatever Mr Desmond has in mind, it's quite simple: He gets the majority because the men with most influence like to make money, and despite their best efforts to mess it up last season Celtic still managed to come away with the league and cup double. That means the annual shareholders meeting will continue on like a Masonic Lodge and the tears over inaction and missed opportunities will once again be dried with a £50 note and there will be no worry over whether it might be goose or turkey this Christmas.

You cannot blame them for trusting someone who is making their wallets thicker, but what you can lament is the stranglehold their wealth-gathering has over our grandfathers' team and their sucking the life and enjoyment out of supporting the club.

The problems lie deep within Celtic and I can only say thank God for the ongoing World Cup in North America distracting my attention from the inevitably depressing news.

Realistically, half the squad that won the league and Scottish Cup double will be gone by the time the new world champions are crowned. But do Celtic have it in them to carry out a complete and effective rebuild?

The rumour mill has already begun and the familiar stories of Celtic short-cutting and penny-pinching have started rearing their heads.

Are we surprised? Probably not – it is Celtic, after all. But this should be the Last Chance Saloon for this current board and I pray lessons have been learned from the near-catastrophe of last season.

But then again, the notion that in five weeks' time Celtic will be restarting the campaign and unfurling the flag is making me queasy and excited at the same time. And for the sake of the fans I hope the team is refreshed and bolstered with multiple talents that signal the attention is fixated on not only a title defence, but another stab at the Champions League with Martin O'Neill in the dugout. But in this truly dystopian reality we live in, that seems a forlorn hope.

Now, what's the World Cup game on the BBC tonight?